Ferrari is back on track at Interlagos for the penultimate round of the 2022 season: after the disappointing Mexican GP, ​​the Scuderia is looking for a relaunch on the San Paolo track which is located between two artificial lakes. Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will want to make the Cavallino fans forget the last appointment in the height of the Aztec plateau.

Laurent Mekies, Ferrari sporting director, explains the pitfalls of the Brazilian GP which proposes the third and final Sprint Race on Saturday afternoon, which anticipates qualifying on Friday.

What are the characteristics of Interlagos? What does it take to go fast on this track?

“Interlagos is one of the classic circuits on the calendar. It is a track with a lot of character, offering a superb mix of medium speed corners, with long straights and several ups and downs. This is why it is so demanding in terms of set-up and choice of aerodynamic load. It is also a track where you often have to deal with pouring rain which makes the races here even more unpredictable ”.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

This weekend for the third and last time we have the Sprint format: what are the skills that this type of system brings to light, both for the teams and for the drivers?

“With the Sprint format you go into qualifying after just one hour of free practice, and this is the main pitfall: since you enter Q1, in fact, you can no longer touch the set-up. This therefore highlights the team’s ability to prepare for the weekend at home in particular ”.

“I am referring to the simulations we do when approaching racing and also to the work that our drivers physically carry out on the simulator. For the drivers it is particularly demanding, because it requires them to push to the limit after just a few laps of the track. For the team, a weekend with the Sprint is a bit like a 400 km GP interrupted by a red flag after a quarter race, 100 km, precisely the length of the Sprint “.