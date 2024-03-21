After the first two stages in the Middle East, the Circus moves to Australia, a country present in the F1 calendar since 1985, first with the Adelaide circuit, then with the current one in Melbourne.

The layout of the historic Albert Park circuit has been partially changed in 2021 with the aim of promoting overtaking and on-track action. Being a semi-city circuit it can be quite bumpy with slippery asphalt at the start of the weekend.

The circuit requires medium downforce and a reactive front end to best manage the 14 corners of the track: the rapid chicane of turns 9 and 10 is particularly challenging.

MegaRide chart Photo credit: MegaRide

From the analysis of the tread temperature, the thermal stress is prevalent in the tires placed on the left side: the high-speed sections exiting turns 8 and 9 are particularly critical. The exit of turn 12 is also significantly stressful, where a lot of traction is needed to tackle the the last two corners are better.

Unlike previous Grands Prix, Pirelli has allocated the softest set, characterized by the C3, C4 and C5 compounds due to their low abrasion. Furthermore, the track will certainly be affected by a notable evolution during the race weekend, a characteristic common to circuits that are little used during the year and to citizens.

MegaRide chart Photo credit: MegaRide

The grip offered by the asphalt will evolve decisively during sessions: very low at the beginning of the weekend, but increasing in each session due to the progressive “rubberization” of the track. Also for this Grand Prix, a variable to take into consideration, especially from a strategic perspective, is the probable presence of safety cars during the race due to the few escape routes that a street circuit can offer.

The issue of wear should not be particularly critical at Albert Park given its nature as a semi-city circuit: the asphalt is not very abrasive and the stress on the tires on the lateral side is not very high.

So it's no surprise that the softer set was used and the C5 made its debut this season. As highlighted by the graph, where the level of severity on each tire is shown, the most critical one is the left front and to a lesser extent the left rear. Those on the right side are less stressed, given the fewer left turns and the reduced frequency of support.

Attention to the variable weather, given the start of the autumn season and the possible entry of Safety Cars which could change the cards from a strategy perspective which, by virtue of the expected levels of wear, can be expected, barring surprises, to be directed towards a single stop.