We are in Texas, in Austin, for the first of four consecutive tests on the new continent. The season is now coming to an end, with both world titles already awarded: only the crumbs left by a Red Bull that has never been so dominant remain.

Despite the circumstances, a victory is still a victory, and there could be room for some surprises, especially considering that the Texan track offers an ideal stage for spectacular events. The Circuit of the Americas is recently built, by architect Tilke, and the philosophy followed since the design phase is among the most interesting: the objective was to recreate a circuit that had sections similar to some of the most iconic of the entire world championship: for example the Maggots-Becketts sequence at Silverstone or turn 8 in Istanbul or even the curves of the Motodrom in Hockenheim. It is therefore a very technical track, characterized by various changes in gradient and high-speed sections that require engine power and good aerodynamic efficiency.

Photo by: MegaRide MegaRide chart for the Texas GP

The track has a number of corners almost equally distributed between right and left, but there is slightly greater stress on the tires on the left side, which are heavily stressed in the snake of the first sector or by turns 16-17-18 which recall turn 8 of the Istanbul autodrome.

The track is moderately demanding on the tyres, therefore requiring the medium set of the range, C2-C3-C4. Despite the recent resurfacing, several disconnections in the road surface still persist which can significantly complicate tire management on a track with non-negligible abrasiveness.

The tires are very busy on the lateral side, due to the various medium-high mileage curves, but the longitudinal load, especially linked to traction, should not be underestimated. The presence of two straights, one of which between turn 11 and turn 12 is quite long, will significantly involve the technicians in choosing the setup, having to find the right compromise between the correct downforce and aerodynamic efficiency on the straight, on a track where the opportunities there are certainly not many overtaking.