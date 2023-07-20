Given its tortuous nature, the Hungaroring track, home to the Hungarian GP for more than 30 years, is certainly not one of the busiest. Apart from a few opportunities in the first sector, there aren’t many other overtaking opportunities, other than making the most of the pit stops or the frequent interventions of the safety car, to the full advantage of whoever wins pole position.

The generally not excessive longitudinal and lateral loads on the tires and the low level of abrasion on the asphalt led Pirelli to choose the softest combination in the entire range, with the C3-C4-C5 compounds.

An important regulatory change is introduced in the qualifying rounds of the Magyar round: the teams will be obliged to use a specific compound for each timed session. In Q1 the Hard (C3) will be used, in Q2 the Medium (C4) and only in Q3 will the Soft (C5) be mounted. The single-seaters and the drivers, therefore, will have to demonstrate good adaptability of the three different solutions. The choice was made based on sustainability, given that each team will have only 11 sets instead of the usual 13.

Megaride GP Hungary chart Photo by: MegaRide

Lateral and traction loads are on the whole medium demanding. However, due to the tortuosity of the track, the laterals are predominant, especially in the last corner, the 14th.

The road surface is not very abrasive but given the heat expected this weekend in Hungary, degradation phenomena could be triggered due to the high temperatures reached;

The track requires high downforce, very similar to a street circuit.

What makes overtaking on this track notoriously difficult is the narrow track and sequence of bends. But be careful to consider it a Grand Prix that has already been written: the frequent safety cars and the heat could mess up the race strategies which has frequently happened in recent years with unpredictable and spectacular races.