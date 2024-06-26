After just a week, F1 returns to the Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, for the Austrian Grand Prix. The circuit, owned by Red Bull, is located on the slopes of the Alps where the thinner air reduces the flow of oxygen, hindering the correct cooling of the power units and brakes.

The Austrian track is characterized by just 10 corners, interspersed with several straight sections, making it a classic stop ‘n go circuit where a lot of traction is required to best exit the corners at low speed. The most challenging turns are turn 4, downhill, and turns 7 and 8, the only areas where lateral stress is not negligible.

MegaRide chart, Austria Photo credit: MegaRide

From the temperature graph you can observe the thermal stress suffered by the tires at the entrance and exit of the corner due to the stop ‘n go nature of the track, where braking and acceleration play a decisive role. The thermal stress in curves 4, 7 and 8 is instead linked to the lateral component, expressed in the curve.

For this weekend, Pirelli has chosen the softest set at its disposal: C3-C4-C5, thanks to the less abrasive asphalt and expected low grip

The braking system and power units will be critical in this Grand Prix. The track, in fact, is characterized by long straights and slow curves that require challenging braking. Furthermore, the racetrack is located at almost 700 meters above sea level, where the air is thinner and makes it more difficult to cool the power units.

MegaRide chart, Austria Photo credit: MegaRide

As shown in the graph, it is easy to expect medium-low tire wear thanks to the limited abrasiveness of the circuit. The wear of the right front is slightly less due to the greater number of left turns. Pay attention, however, to the shape of the track characterized by continuous variations in slope which can easily trigger lock-ups when cornering.