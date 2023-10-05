For the second time in its history, Qatar will host a GP valid for the F1 World Championship. We are in the Middle East, in Losail, on a circuit familiar to two-wheel enthusiasts, accustomed to night races on the Qatari circuit for several years. Even the Formula 1 single-seaters, which had already raced in 2021, will race at night, with an obvious benefit due to the more bearable temperatures, being in the middle of the desert.

However, if on the one hand the physical stress will certainly be reduced, this cannot be said for the tyres, which, however, will be stressed. The track is very demanding for the tyres, forced to withstand considerable stress in a lateral direction due to the numerous medium-high mileage corners, with the sequence between turns 12-14 being very critical. Although most of the corners are right-handed, 11 out of 16, forcing the front right to work hard, the stress on the tires is quite balanced between left and right.

MegaRide chart for the Qatar GP Photo by: MegaRide

As shown in the graph, the front left is the most critical tyre, the most loaded due to the numerous right turns. We are on a very demanding circuit, which will force Pirelli to allocate one of the hardest sets of the entire range, C1 – C2 – C3, as usually happens at Suzuka and Silverstone, among the most demanding tracks.

Despite the presence of a long straight, the circuit requires a medium-high aerodynamic load. The curves in the second and third sectors, with medium-high mileage, require load to be able to be tackled at high speed and are essential for optimizing lap time.

MegaRide chart for the Qatar GP Photo by: MegaRide

What has been said is particularly evident by observing the graph of the speed profiles proposed above: by using a very unloaded setup (black line), high speeds are reached at the end of the straight and at the entrance of most of the corners, but you are heavily penalized during travel, with a lap delay of more than a second and a half compared to the reference time achieved with optimal aerodynamic load (yellow line).

This can be justified by the accompanying graphs which highlight the lateral load supported by the left front tyre: the higher the lateral load, the higher the cornering speed. It is clear that the levels of lateral load on the tyre, in the case of the more unloaded setup, tend to be lower in the highlights of the corners examined, turn 6 and turn 16. It must be said that even an aerodynamic load that is too high, despite favoring the travel phase, it is not optimal due to the reduced maximum speeds that can be reached, with a delay of approximately 2 tenths per lap (blue line).

The asphalt has been resurfaced so it is more abrasive, even if it doesn’t offer much grip, so a strong evolution is expected session after session. Added to this is the presence of dirt on the track, being in the middle of the Qatari desert, with further complications for finding grip.