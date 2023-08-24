The Formula 1 World Championship resumes from Zandvoort, on the coast of the North Sea, on a track strongly influenced by the coastal climate and the strong winds which often carry sand onto the track, changing its levels of grip and wear. The Zandvoort circuit, recently introduced to the calendar, has among its peculiar characteristics the presence of two corners with banking of 19° and 18°, respectively turn 3 (Hugenholtzbocht) and turn 14, the last before the finish straight. The considerable stress on the tires prompted Pirelli to allocate the C1-C2-C3 compounds for this appointment, which are the hardest in the range.

MegaRide chart for the Dutch GP Photo by: MegaRide

The stress on the tires arises from the high acting loads. Zandvoort is a very twisty track with several gradient changes, but with few demanding braking sections, including those at turn 1 and turn 11.

Longitudinal loads are therefore mostly related to traction coming out of medium-distance curves. The tires generate a lot of thermal energy in the two braking areas mentioned and in the area of ​​the second sector, the most tortuous section of the circuit.

The two banked curves, curve 3 and curve 14, are very interesting from a technical point of view since, by virtue of the presence of the banking, the lateral loads are much more contained but the resulting normal loads increase due to the centrifugal force component which sum to the weight acting on the tyres. If on the one hand this favors cornering grip, allowing you to reach higher speeds, on the other it entails a greater vertical load, with the risk of possible problems on the structure of the tyre.

The circuit does not offer much grip and the proximity to the coast causes the presence of dirt on the road surface which significantly alters grip. The trajectory is therefore almost obligatory which, combined with the tortuosity and narrow track of the circuit, makes overtaking difficult. It will therefore be important to get a good position in qualifying.