The first half of the F1 championship ended with the last British Grand Prix and was full of surprises: Red Bull and McLaren seem to be the main contenders for the title, Mercedes is on the rise, while Ferrari is forced to play catch-up. In this scenario, the Hungarian Grand Prix, the thirteenth round of the season, starts on the Hungaroring track.

The Hungarian track is particularly twisty and narrow, offering few overtaking opportunities, except in some areas in the first sector. To best tackle the numerous low-speed corners on the track, a high aerodynamic load is required.

MegaRide Hungary Chart Photo by: MegaRide

From the temperature graph it is clear that the loads on the tyres are fairly comparable, although there is a slight prevalence of longitudinal over lateral forces given the twisting nature of the track and the demand for traction when exiting slow corners.

For this weekend Pirelli has chosen the softest set of tyres available: C3-C4-C5, thanks to medium lateral loads and a less abrasive asphalt.

The temperatures expected at this time of year are high and the difficulty in overtaking make tyre management and pit strategies of fundamental importance.

MegaRide Hungary Chart Photo by: MegaRide

The expected wear on this circuit is medium-low, despite the non-negligible longitudinal and lateral loads, thanks to a slightly abrasive asphalt. The expected high temperatures, however, can trigger unexpected thermal degradation phenomena as the system is located in a basin where the heat stagnates.

The qualifying results and pit strategies will be crucial on a track where overtaking is very difficult. However, be careful of the possible entry of the safety car which could ruin the teams’ plans.