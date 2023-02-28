The track under the South Stand of the 63,000-seat venue will open to electric karts this year and, once completed, will become London’s longest indoor track.

It will gain National Karting Association accreditation, meaning it can be used as a venue for national championships, while Spurs will set up their own driver academy.

F1 and the club will also reportedly run educational activities for schools to engage young people in motorsport and showcase career opportunities and pathways in areas such as engineering and software development.

In addition, the partnership includes a program aimed at promoting the careers of women and minorities within the motorsport industry.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy said: “Ever since we built this stadium, our ambition has always been to see how far we can go in delivering world-class experiences that attract people from all over the world to the year”.

“We have managed to bring the biggest names in sport and entertainment to London. We are extremely excited about what this long-term partnership with F1 will bring to our global, national and local communities.”

F1 flag flies in the morning Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The partnership between F1 and the club will also pave the way for a collaboration on sustainability initiatives, with the championship committing to be carbon neutral by 2030, a decade ahead of Spurs’ target.

F1 Chief Executive Stefano Domenicali added: “As we continue to grow our sport, partnering with world-renowned brands such as Tottenham Hotspur allows us to bring Formula 1 and motorsport to new and diverse audiences.” .

“Our two brands have a shared vision to create life-changing career opportunities, promote diversity and inclusion, such as through the recently announced F1 Academy, and drive environmental sustainability – our innovative partnership will bring all of this to life.” “.

It is not the first time that Formula 1 and football have crossed their worlds: between 2012 and 2016, for example, Chelsea had sponsored Sauber.

Tottenham, on the other hand, was among the teams participating in the Formula Superleague, a series for single-seaters that ran from 2008 to 2011, in which some of the main football clubs in the world competed. Among other things, in 2009 he also finished in second place behind Liverpool, when Craig Dolby was defending his colors.