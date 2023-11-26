As on other occasions throughout this season, Saturday represents a day of many regrets for Lando Norris who, during his last attempt, made a mistake that potentially cost him the front row. At the end of qualifying, the English driver himself did not deny his disappointment at the mistake in the hotel area, especially since it is not the first time that a mistake in the final minutes compromises his chances of gaining something more on the flying lap.

At McLaren they are aware that, even without that flaw, Norris would not have been able to threaten Max Verstappen for pole position, but at least second place seemed within reach, with the possibility of entering the fight at the start. Red Bull undoubtedly proved capable of excellent starts during the second half of the season, also thanks to good work on behind-the-scenes procedures, but starting from the front row would still have given them a chance to try and annoy the Dutchman, at the same time guaranteeing a greater probability of finishing on a podium within reach.

Speaking at the end of qualifying, Andrea Stella analyzed the reasons that cost the Briton the front row, which are not just the error in the hotel area: in addition to the smudge between turns 13 and 14, where the McLaren representative lost the rear end was also affected by the time lost on the straights.

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60

“I think it depends a lot on how you want to use the tires during the lap, as if you have a limited budget and use it at the beginning, at the end you have less. What we could see today is that having had a bit of oversteer at the beginning of the lap took its toll towards the end. If, from a balance perspective, you have a bit of oversteer, which causes the tires to go over the limit, especially when you go under the hotel bridge and put the right rear tire down for a while , you can pay the price,” explained the Team Principal of the Woking team before focusing on the topic of top speed.

Already on Friday we could see how, despite having a fairly empty rear wing, McLaren actually had a significant gap on the sprints in the second sector: a gap which then recurred in qualifying too. To tell the truth, until the moment in which the DRS can be exploited the MCL60 shows good references in progression, but the moment in which the use of the mobile wing is allowed the limits of the car emerge.

Taking the laps of Norris and poleman Verstappen as a reference, you can see how on the first long straight the Englishman has a gap of around 5 km/h. However, the problem lies not only in the top speeds, but also in the ways in which the two approach braking: while Red Bull manages to be constant along the entire sprint, McLaren suffers a slight derating due to the cutting of the electrical part , which causes the delta between the two cars to widen up to 7 km/h. The same argument can also be made for the other straight that leads to turn nine, with very similar references.

Over the course of the season, the MCL60 has often shown drag problems compared to its rivals, so the gap accumulated at Yas Marina does not come as a total surprise. However, the Team Principal wanted to underline how this gap also derives from the use of an old wing which has not been optimized in terms of efficiency with open DRS. “In general, we are using a relatively low load level. We are therefore satisfied with what we see in terms of maximum speed. If anything, we know that we still have some work to do on the DRS effect, especially regarding the wing we are using, which comes from a relatively old design, in which we were unable to manage the DRS effectively” , Stella explained.

Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro Telemetry comparison on the straights in Abu Dhabi between Norris and Verstappen

In fact, albeit with some differences in the cut of the upper part of the flap, the wing used in Abu Dhabi very closely resembles the one that was used at the beginning of the year in Baku and then proposed again in other events. “In reality there is a lot of DRS effect on the straights of the second sector. But if you look at sector two, you will see that it is also the one where there are two low speed curves. So I’m afraid I sound like a broken record. If we take some cars that seem to have improved a lot recently, like the AlphaTauri, which I think is the best low-speed car today. I would therefore like to congratulate the engineers at AlphaTauri for creating the best car in low-speed corners. It’s really impressive! Sector two in Abu Dhabi is not only made up of straights, but also a couple of low-speed corners,” added Stella, also highlighting the progress of his rivals, with the AT04 often showing its qualities in slow speed.

Although this disadvantage is evident in qualifying, in the race it should not represent an equally limiting problem, because generally, unless you find yourself in a DRS train, only one of the two drivers can count on the use of the mobile wing. From this point of view, the good qualities shown by the MCL60 in the fast corners of the first sector could also play in favor, which could allow it to get closer to the car in front or extend the advantage over the one following, thus being able to position itself in a better condition to tackle the hairpin bend that leads onto the long straight.

“What we can see is that the car is developing good top speeds in known DRS conditions. So we expect that in race conditions we will be ok from a straight line speed point of view. Especially in the first sector, I believe that if we are good in turns two and three, which in qualifying we have to take full force, in the race we have to lift our foot and hope to be faster than other cars around us, which will put us in a good condition at the hairpin and so on. We therefore think that overtaking is possible and we hope to recover some positions”, added Stella.