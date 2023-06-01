The evolution of Formula 1 is not limited only to single-seaters. It is true that performance must come from machines, but there is no doubt that the search for performance can be facilitated by research and analysis tools which are more precise and reliable, and are able to transfer useful information to go faster.

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF1000 with the sensor lattice in the Abu Dhabi tests in 2020 Photo by: George Piola

Ferrari amazed in the Abu Dhabi tests at the end of the 2020 season with a grid of sensors mounted behind the rear wheels that made it possible to create a well-defined map of flow trends. It was a very sophisticated creation that went far beyond the traditional rakes with which all the teams are equipped.

McLaren MCL60, detail of the diffuser with the sensors in the extractor Photo by: George Piola

With the adoption of ground-effect single-seaters, research needs changed and McLaren was therefore intrigued by deciding to mount two instrumented “trees” on each side inside the two channels that make up the rear diffuser, in order to monitor the flow rate of air inside the extractor, perhaps by varying the height of the bottom from the ground.

Red Bull had started by fitting a couple of Pitot tubes under the bottom, while now McLaren manages to instrument the most delicate area of ​​the single-seater in an important way. We expect soon other interpretations of this interesting research topic…