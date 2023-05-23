Black, white and papaya. Listed like this, the three colors make no logical sense. But if we contextualize them by adding the word McLaren, and three years: 1974, 1984 and 1995, everything takes shape and creates the famous Triple Crown.

Let me be clear, we are not talking about a driver’s feat, but about the celebration that McLaren wanted to make this year of the triple crown that it managed to do by adding up the victories at the Indianapolis 500, at the Monaco Grand Prix in Formula 1 and at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

And these three companies have given life in their own way to the commemorative livery with which the Woking team will race at the Monaco Grand Prix, the seventh round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship.

The Monaco Grand Prix, what better occasion to show off a different livery than usual. That’s why the MCL60, waiting to find the performance the team is looking for, can be noticed for a very different color than usual.

And it is precisely here that the three colors we told you about a few lines above come into play. White will be the base and will derive from the McLaren-TAG Porsche MP4/2, the one with which Alain Prost managed to win the Monaco Grand Prix in a daring way (and not without controversy) in 1984.

McLaren MCL60 in Triple Crown livery for the Monaco GP Photo by: McLaren

The design on the horizontal and vertical surfaces of the front of the MCL60 will instead be black, a color that derives from the McLaren F1 GTR which in 1995 won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the hands of the crew formed by Yannick Dalmas, Masanori Sekiya and JJ Lehto ( Kokusai Kaihatsu Racing team) after a race which featured over 17 hours of non-stop rain.

The papaya color instead derives from the resounding success obtained by McLaren at the Indianapolis 500 in 1974. The American Johnny Rutherford cleared the Indiana basin by crossing the famous Brickyard first, author of 200 laps together with only Bobby Unser, second classified with one of the three following Eagle-Offenhauser.

The papaya was mainly used for the surfaces of the aerodynamic appendages, such as the two small wings above the front wheels and the rear wing of the MCL60s ridden by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Also note the presence of coloring in the coca-cola area, recalling the rear end of the MP4/2 with the 1984 Marlboro colors.

McLaren MCL60 in Triple Crown livery for the Monaco GP Photo by: McLaren

“Having achieved motorsport’s greatest milestone by completing the Triple Crown, we are proud to celebrate McLaren Racing’s rich history with a special livery at the 2023 Monaco GP,” said Zak Brown, McLaren Racing chief executive.

“In keeping with our 60th anniversary celebrations and honoring the legacy of team founder, Bruce McLaren, the livery pays homage to the three victories that form the accolade of the Triple Crown.”

“It is a privilege to be involved in McLaren’s 60th anniversary celebrations and combine three iconic winning McLaren liveries into one for the 2023 Monaco GP. It will be a special moment for the whole team,” said Lando Norris.

McLaren MCL60 in Triple Crown livery for the Monaco GP Photo by: McLaren

“The special Triple Crown livery looks incredible and I can’t imagine a better way to experience my first Monaco GP as a Formula 1 driver with McLaren Racing,” added Oscar Piastri.

After recovering the single-seaters from the Imola paddock, the team changed the livery by simply removing the classic one dedicated to the entire season and replacing the film with the new one, which will be used in Monte-Carlo and also at the Spanish Grand Prix at Montmelò in Barcelona .

