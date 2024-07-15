by VALERIO BARRETTA

McLaren to Hungary

Now the wasted opportunities are starting to become many at home McLaren. In Woking they know it well, and Lando Norris spent days in the simulator and at the McLaren Technology Centre to best prepare for the Hungaroring event. A weekend that McLaren approaches with the belief that it can do well and the hope of winning after too many wasted chances: even at Silverstone, late pit stops and wrong strategic choices cost many points.

Norris’s words

“It was nice to have some time to recharge and reset after a busy couple of weeks. While I was at the factory, I was able to pop into the simulator and review everything we learned ahead of Hungary.“, commented Norris. “I can’t wait to go back. Qualifying is important, because It’s not an easy track to overtake on, but we’ll be competitive“.

Piastri’s words

“I arrive in Hungary after two very intense weekends in Austria and Great Britain, where I was satisfied with my driving. At Silverstone we missed some opportunities, but it was clear that the car had a good pace and this is encouraging.“, added Oscar Platesvery penalized at a strategic level in England. “The Hungaroring is a track where I won in the junior formulas (success in Formula Renault and two second places in F3, ed.). I can’t wait to go back, the whole team faces this race with a lot of confidence and motivation“.

A recovery on Sunday would also be a moral blow to Red Bull, which will bring important updates to the Hungaroring and on the following Sunday – in Belgium – will be able to count on the “Max factor”, which always delivers mind-blowing performances at Spa. It is also a very important event in terms of the standings, considering that Norris must recover 84 points from Verstappen: losing more time would be the end of all hope for the British driver, considering the consistency of the world champion.