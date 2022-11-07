McLaren does not consider it a game to lose that of fourth place in the Constructors’ World Championship: seven points separate the Woking team from the Alpine when at the end of the season there are only two Grands Prix and in the team headed by Andreas Seidl they have pleasantly discovered that Daniel Ricciardo too it is capable of being useful to the cause.

The Australian is now a stranger to McLaren, as his place will be taken by the young promise Oscar Piastri, his compatriot, and, perhaps, the idea of ​​having free his mind from thoughts about the future has allowed Daniel to be the first of the others, collecting that seventh place that for the center group can be worth a victory, while Lando Norris had to settle for ninth place with a less striking performance.

Ricciardo gave the feeling of finally knowing how to manage the MCL36, driving the papaya car instead of being driven by James Key’s car and the courageous race strategy that led him to make the pit stop on the 44th lap of the race, switching from the tires medium to soft, to make a good comeback with the softer compound, although he had to serve a 10-second penalty for the machine inflicted on Yuki Tsunoda which forced the innocent Japanese to retire prematurely.

McLaren MCL36, detail of the rear brake duct with additional mini flaps Photo by: Giorgio Piola

McLaren in Mexico has introduced a modification in the rear: the brake ducts, in fact, have been equipped at the rear with a cascade of additional micro flaps useful for limiting the loss of aerodynamic load due to the thin air of the 2,200 meters of altitude where the Aztec capital is located on a plateau.

The modification, designed specifically for the Mexican trip, gave good results because Ricciardo managed to extend the first stint eight laps beyond the distance recommended by the Pirelli technicians who recommended a pit stop between the 28th and 35th lap.

McLaren MCL36: here is the increased air intake for the Mexican GP Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ricciardo also found a good feeling in braking, managing to conclude a series of overtaking under braking that had never been seen again: the McLaren technicians also adjusted the air intakes of the brake duct to increase the air flow. disc and caliper to compensate for air that is 30% less dense than sea level.

The good balance of the MCL36 in maximum load configuration and the search for downforce on the drive wheels made it possible to avoid overheating of the tires that other single-seaters suffered, recovering four very precious points in the derby with the Alpine.