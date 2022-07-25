Lando Norris’ seventh place in the French Grand Prix is ​​bitter enough for the McLaren driver, who had more than one difficulty at Le Castellet.

The first is certainly to be highlighted in the great heat that put the drivers to the test at Circuit Paul Ricard, such as Lewis Hamilton, who arrived exhausted at the end of the race as he was unable to drink.

Norris also found himself in the same conditions, but for a different reason than his compatriot from Mercedes, as he explained on arrival.

“Today the conditions were difficult, there was also a bit of wind, especially in the bend where Leclerc ended up, with gusts that occasionally made you skid”, explains the British.

“Tire management was very difficult, especially knowing that if you want to make only one stop, to get to the end you have to be very conservative at the beginning.”

“And then it was also physically tough because I don’t drink during the race, knowing I’m sick. Unfortunately I can’t do it, if I drink then I feel like throwing up. In reality it hasn’t happened yet, but I know it would happen, so I avoid . I train on purpose knowing about this thing, here it was very hard, but I came to the end “.

Another problem has his car, which in Qualifying often proves to be competitive, but losing ground in the race compared to its rivals.

In a curious video released by F1, it is noted that the MCL36 had collected debris from another car in the front right, with Lando noticing it as he descended and was quite shocked to see how big it was. But it wasn’t the carbon piece that affected performance.

“At the start I skated a bit and Alonso passed me, but he would have done it anyway. We got the best possible result and it was frustrating after I managed to place myself among the Mercedes in qualifying, which have shown that they can almost race. for victory”.

“This demonstrates the differences in pace between qualifying and the race. When we put on new tires and the fuel is low we are doing well, but this hides many of our problems, which come up when we load up a lot of petrol and the tires are worn. We are quite slow and it is a general problem with the package, which makes me lose faith on Sundays “.

The next event is already Sunday in Hungary, a track on which it is important to do well in qualifying, but Norris is not optimistic for this.

“We need a car that is good in qualifying and in the race, and at the moment we don’t have it. We will analyze all the updates anyway and see what we have done. I think a lot of them are positive anyway, I think we would have been even slower in race and in an even worse position in qualifying if we hadn’t had them. “

“The positive aspect is that we have made progress, but the Alpines are still much faster than us, even if they have made more mistakes over the course of the year. In terms of performance we are behind them and the situation is realistic even in the standings. of the championship, we are where we deserve to be “.