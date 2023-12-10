McLaren’s 2023 championship has been full of ups and downs, with a season on the rise after a difficult start. In fact, the Woking team was aware of the difficulties it would encounter at the start of the world championship due to a winter development that did not respect the objectives that the engineers had initially set themselves.

This difficult start to the championship has led to an awareness of the situation and an internal restructuring of the technical staff. So Zak Brown and Andrea Stella, who took over from the outgoing Andreas Seidl in the Sauber direction in the winter, started a revolution in the team’s organizational chart, creating a structure with three pillars with clear responsibilities.

Alongside this phase of internal restructuring, McLaren has pushed the accelerator not only on the development of the car, but also on the hiring of high-level engineers from other teams. Some of these figures, namely David Sanchez and Rob Marshall, are still in the gardening leave period after leaving Ferrari and Red Bull, but Stella believes that the new structure has strengthened the technical talents of the team and created greater clarity on the responsibilities of each individual.

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, rea Stella, Team Principal, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren, 3rd position, Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Team McLaren celebrates after the race

Stella underlined how the reorganization of the aerodynamic department, led by Peter Prodromou, was an essential move that allowed McLaren to turn its season around. Although there was undoubtedly also Key’s hand in the first updates that arrived in Azerbaijan, with a new fund that began to guarantee greater load to the single-seater, the subsequent packages bear the signature of the new technical triumvirate.

“The technical restructuring has been a key factor and includes people who haven’t actually started yet. If we talk about the new technical setup, which includes three technical directors, two of them haven’t started yet. Peter Prodromou is responsible for aerodynamics, David Sanchez from performance and concept, Rob Marshall from engineering and design,” explained Stella.

The Team Principal also underlined the importance of Giuseppe Pesce, an Italian engineer who, after an initial experience at Ferrari, arrived in Woking over ten years ago and rose through the ranks to become director of the aerodynamics area and the related staff. . Prodromou and Pesce were fundamental in indicating which path to follow from an aerodynamic point of view, which then materialized with the packages that debuted in Austria, Great Britain and Singapore. Innovations that have allowed the MCL60 to take a big step forward, even becoming a clear second force in certain events.

“This structure allowed us to clarify responsibilities and restructure the aerodynamic department, entrusting Peter Prodromou with the task of supporting Giuseppe Pesce: these guys were absolutely crucial in defining the new direction for the design of the car from an aerodynamic point of view” .

“This allowed us to use the talent already present in McLaren, because the people who physically design the geometries [della vettura] they are the same”, explained the Team Principal, indicating how fundamental the contribution of all the engineers already present was, who were also able to take advantage of the new wind tunnel recently inaugurated to start working on future projects.

“But it has been possible to unleash their talent by giving clear direction, setting precise objectives and also trying to make sure that empowerment and enthusiasm are at the basis of the way we deal with people. This has been crucial. And it is also the how we are trying to approach the future.”