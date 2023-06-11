In recent months, McLaren has undergone a profound internal reorganization, both from a managerial and technical point of view. The most important news are undoubtedly the arrivals of David Sanchez from Ferrari and Rob Marshall from Red Bull, which coincided with the departure of James Key, whose future will instead be in Sauber.

However, the restructuring of the group that deals with the development of the car is not the only novelty of this early 2023. In fact, the team’s new composites department will be built in the old factory that McLaren used before moving its operations to the gigantic MTC plant in 2023.

By moving the composites department to a dedicated facility away from the McLaren Technology Centre, the Woking-based team are confident they will save significantly on the production time for parts for their single-seaters and on the build process for new cars. This reconfiguration of the previous factory is part of the restructuring project started in recent years, which will also lead to the completion of the new wind tunnel and the new simulator in the coming months, which however are located at the MTC.

McLaren Factory, Woking, Surrey, UK. Formula One Factories Feature Photo by: Andre Vor/Sutton Images

The decision to move the composite department is mainly due to a question of organization and structures, given that what will be the “new” plant is already equipped with the latest machinery needed for this type of work. Speaking about the move, McLaren Team Principal Andrea Stella explained: “I am delighted to announce that the old factory has been repurposed to become McLaren’s new composites facility.”

“It is nearing completion, it will be completed in a couple of months. It is a remarkable project. And we have created a space at the MTC, which we will use for historic cars”.

In fact, much of McLaren’s collection of historic Formula 1 cars is currently housed in that building, often portrayed in many social media posts when it comes to reminiscing about past memories. However, the warehouse where the historic cars are stored is also used to manage the spare parts kits, such as the parts of the garage and the pit wall for weekend trips around the world.

For this reason it seemed sensible to reorganize the entire facility, which will continue to be used to house this equipment alongside the composites department, while the historic cars will be moved and permanently exhibited at the MTC, where part of the collection is already now housed. .

McLaren’s old Formula 1 factory Photo by: McLaren

“The Heritage team is absolutely part of the Formula 1 organization and it’s interesting to understand why they are there [nell’attuale edificio, lontano dall’MTC]”said the team’s operations director Piers Thynne, who explained that inside the warehouse you can find some real gems, including the original drawings of the parts and laptops needed for start-up and maintenance of older cars.

“We have invested heavily in various infrastructure projects for Formula 1 and this has necessitated a longer ‘holiday’ in the warehouse than we would have liked. But this ties into our long-term infrastructure projects: the wind tunnel, the simulator , the new composite materials plant and other projects. So, they are there on vacation and will be back at the MTC later this year.”

“It’s really important to have these showcases around us to remind everyone that we have a long history. And any inspiration mentioned [il personale McLaren] may need beyond what we do on a daily basis, you can see it on your way to lunch or when you go for a beer.”