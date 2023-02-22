On yesterday’s filming day, McLaren introduced the first changes to the MCL60 in view of the tests in Bahrain which will begin tomorrow. The weather forecast indicates three sunny days with maximum temperatures that should reach 28 degrees: therefore, it is normal for the Woking team’s car to have already been prepared for a session that promises to be hot.

Thanks to the modular construction of the nose of the papaya single-seater we were able to observe that the nose is decidedly more profiled and rounded than the flat one shown in the renderings of the presentation and, to alleviate the heat inside the passenger compartment, a small air intake was also opened. oval air.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60 Photo by: McLaren McLaren MCL60: here is the nose and front wing of the rendered presentation Photo by: McLaren

The front wing has also been modified: the main profile retains the light central spoon with a narrow chord, while it becomes wider towards the side bulkhead.

The supporting function is performed by the second element since it clings to the nose which is unquestionably the one with the most surface, while the last two flaps have been visibly released in the part closest to the nose, as they tend to zero on the side of the side skirt to emphasize the out-wash effect of the flows.

Recall that McLaren has obscured the images released after the filming day to hide the design of the bottom: a questionable choice that has attracted much criticism from Woking fans.