In Baku McLaren had given important signs of recovery, but in Miami things went much worse than expected. 17th place for Lando Norris, even 19th for Oscar Piastri, who was also afflicted with a brake-by-wire problem.

The MCL60 continues to reveal all of its limitations, although the fund introduced in Azerbaijan was the first step in trying to change the prospects of a season that started in an unfortunate way and – at least to date – still on the high seas.

The team led by Andrea Stella will bring some small innovations to the Enzo and Dino Ferrari in Imola, home of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. These should not significantly affect the performance of the papaya-coloured cars.

“At Imola there will actually be small developments, but only minor compared to the pace we need to make to be constantly in the points, which is our goal,” said Stella.

“What will arrive at Imola was approved and started production one or two months ago, depending on delivery times. So it’s not like if you have a set-up problem you can react in the period between now and Imola”.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60 Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

“At the moment we have more problems related to the specifics of the car, the package, and the parts have their own design times, production times, and so on. So what will happen at Imola is what we decided a month ago.”

The most substantial package of innovations will arrive, but the team and the drivers will have to wait for the months of June and July, ie the tour de force that Formula 1 will face before the summer break in August. For this everyone will have to bite the bullet and optimize the difficult package they have in Woking.

“The next sizable package of updates will arrive before the summer break. We are planning to spread the updates between the Canadian Grand Prix and the British Grand Prix.”

“We will certainly avoid bringing news to Austria, because that will be a weekend of Shootout Sprint and Sprint Race. And given the amount of updates we will bring, we are not confident in bringing them to an event that will be very similar to the one in Baku”.

“We brought the new fund to Baku. But in those races… we will bring bigger things and the fund will be introduced in Great Britain”, concluded Stella.