The attention at McLaren is now largely directed to 2024, but the updates on the MCL60 do not stop. A new heavy cargo package arrives in Zandvoort, which it will also come in handy on many of the slopes between now and the end of the season including Singapore, Suzuka and Mexico. Meanwhile, the team takes advantage of the free practice sessions to study the behavior of the car in the low-speed corners, which are particularly abundant on the Dutch track.

The Zandvoort package

McLaren arrives at the start of the Dutch Grand Prix with an important package to adapt to the most popular circuits. At the rear both a new rear wing and a high-load beam-wing make their debut, symptoms of how the new configuration has been studied as a whole. It is now known how the aerodynamics of the upper wing interact with that of the beam-wing and the diffuser, which is why an overall development is necessary for complete optimisation.

The upper wing has a slightly more spoon-shaped main profile than the previous high-load version used in Hungary. The mobile flap of the DRS is also changing, both in the trend of the profile and in the external contour. The flap is in fact entirely detached from the vertical drift of the endplate, to improve the efficiency of the wing. It’s about a solution inspired by AlphaTauri and Ferrari, which as a side effect, however, increases the wake vortices, confirming how the development of cars is making it increasingly difficult to travel behind another car. In the lower part however, the beam-wing with the two cascading profiles gives way to the gull-wing geometry.

Track testing

Meanwhile, McLaren looks to the future. One of the objectives for the 2024 project will be to take care of the behavior in low speed corners, indicated as one of the main weak points of the MCL60, together with the slowness on the straights. Woking’s car does not release enough load in those conditions in which the car travels far from the ground and with large steering and yaw angles. The Zandvoort track, full of slow corners, was therefore designated as the ideal terrain to drive in-depth aerodynamic studies. For this reason Lando Norris sacrificed the first free practice session to gather useful data for the team, with his MCL60 heavily instrumented with aero rakes.