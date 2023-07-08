McLaren also at Silverstone brought a further update to the package of novelties that the team had shown in Austria on Lando Norris’ MCL60, allowing the English driver to score heavy points with Spielberg’s fourth place.

The team directed by Andrea Stella for the home race also ensured Oscar Piastri the passage to the latest modifications, also adding a new front wing, and more, to the configuration that was deliberated for the Grand British GP.

It is interesting to note that the aerodynamicists from Woking who report to chief designer Peter Prodromou arrived at the same choices that Mercedes did: on the MCL60, in fact, the philosophy that inspired the new front wing design is practically the same as it was carried forward simultaneously by Stella and Alpine, taking a path that aims at exacerbating the out wash effect without following the Red Bull dictates, carried forward by Ferrari and Aston Martin.

Lando Norris in the McLaren MCL60 doing aero tests on the new front wing Photo by: Erik Junius

The McLaren, in fact, maintains a main profile with a very long chord that acts as a structural support to the side bulkhead. The three flaps, therefore, attach to the endplate in the final portion and, as we have seen on the wing of the W14, remain detached from the bulkhead due to the presence of three horizontal micro-supports which separate the two elements, creating larger slots which allow channel more air to the outside of the front wheel.

Also new is the nose of the muzzle which is more profiled and sloping with a different flow pattern. At the rear, the rear brake duct has been modified with a new pattern of the fins that serve to increase the local load. On the rear suspension, the toe arm features a carbon cover that has been modified to increase downforce.