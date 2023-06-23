McLaren, the chase continues. Indeed, it is entering the hottest phases. After a difficult start to the season due to a badly born project, the Woking team has been working for weeks on updates capable of making the MCL60 leap in quality and over the next few weeks, they will finally arrive.

In the triptych of races that includes races in Austria, Great Britain and Hungary, the team directed by Andrea Stella will have the new package designed in recent months at its disposal. Not all at once, though. But little by little.

The first new parts will be mounted on the single-seaters of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri at the Red Bull Ring, but they will also arrive at Silverstone and Budapest. A logical choice, considering that one of the weekends will take place in Austria with the new format, the one that includes the Sprint Race on Saturday.

“The bulk of the overall package will come at the next rounds, so there will be a major overhaul of the car which will be visible across Austria, Great Britain and Hungary,” confirmed McLaren team principal Andrea Stella.

Just the Italian engineer, since the day of the presentation of the single-seater, had already underlined the birth defects, making forecasts of a difficult start to the season which promptly became a reality. The novelties for the MCl60 will be evident: we are talking about substantial changes to all the aerodynamic surfaces that will make the single-seaters very different from the current ones.

“At the beginning of the season we realized that the car needed a fundamental redesign, so this redesign is really interesting. I would say that pretty much every single aero part will change, that’s why the updates will be spread over a few races. It will be quite obvious”.

“We also had to redesign some parts under the bodywork. Again, it took some time to be able to deliver these updates. I would say that practically the whole car has been modified”.

McLaren’s expectations regarding the evolution package that is about to be introduced are very high. The definitive potential, however, will be possible to evaluate starting from Hungary. First – namely in Austria and Silverstone – the parts introduced will be worth at least in theory a few tenths of the lap time.

“I’m counting on this package of innovations. But in the three races in which we will introduce it, the improvements should consist of a few tenths of a second, and it will be evident from the point of view of the lap time”, concluded Stella.