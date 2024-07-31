McLaren filled a gap at Spa-Francorchamps: the Woking team brought a new low-downforce rear wing to the Belgian GP, ​​giving consistency to the MCL38 which proved to be a “universal” car even on the long straights of the Ardennes.

The team led by Andrea Stella has demonstrated that the papaya car no longer has any weak points, while in the recent past the single-seater driven by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri struggled on fast tracks and, in particular, on long, high-speed bends.

Peter Prodromou’s aerodynamics team in Belgium debuted a new rear wing concept that has been specifically designed for the fastest tracks (Spa-Francorchamps, Monza and Las Vegas): compared to the Canadian configuration, for example, the main profile features an almost straight and very high leading edge, with a limited spoon shape only in the central portion.

McLaren MCL38: here is the shaped and nolder mobile flap Photo by: Jake Boxall-Legge

The mobile flap, with a rather cord-like shape, is concave and in the central part it has returned to showing a small V shape, while in Montreal it was decidedly more open. It is interesting to note that the profile has been rounded towards the lateral supports which, in turn, have been further shaped precisely to limit the resistance to forward motion on the long straights of fast tracks. For Spa-Francorchamps a configuration equipped with a small nolder has been chosen, while in Monza the Gurney Flap could disappear.

The recent trend of teams is to reduce the drag of the wings, a sign that they have found a greater ability to generate downforce with the bottom, without paying in aerodynamic resistance. This is one of the reasons that explains why Red Bull, which generally chooses more loaded wing configurations, has lost the (large) advantage it had at the beginning of the season when the DRS was open.

McLaren MCL38: at Spa there was only one element of the beam wing Picture of: George Piola

The technicians prefer a very unloaded rear wing, then trying to find the right balance by working on the beam wing: the MCL38 on Sunday had only one element but with a rather long chord which served to provide stability especially in T2, that is to say the most guided section of the track.

As for the side bulkhead, it is noted that the small flow deviator, typical of McLaren, useful for generating local load, has disappeared on the external part. In qualifying on the wet, the papaya single-seaters had not impressed (with Norris fourth and Piastri fifth), because it had been decided to favor a setup that aimed at dry asphalt.

At the end of the Kemmel straight, Lando Norris reached 350.5 km/h and Oscar Piastri reached 348.9 km/h, while the best Ferrari, that of Carlos Sainz, reached 349.1 km/h and the Mercedes of George Russell with 344.9 km/h was just ahead of Max Verstappen who did not go beyond 344.7 km/h.

McLaren is 42 points behind Red Bull in the Constructors’ Championship and, according to the projections of the last races, it is not difficult to foresee an overtaking by the world champion team before Abu Dhabi if the two drivers are less naive and make fewer mistakes…