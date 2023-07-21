McLaren has placed itself among the leading teams of the last month thanks to the new update package that debuted in Austria, giving it the opportunity to reappear in the more noble areas of the standings. Although not all of the car’s woes have been cured thanks to the recently introduced technical innovations, the team said it was satisfied with the clear and tangible steps forward shown.

The whole Woking team, while proving enthusiastic about what has been done in recent months, also thanks to the reorganization at the level of the technical and managerial structure, has tried to pull the handbrake, also because it is extremely rare for a team to make such an important leap forward during the championship arc.

However, at the moment an atmosphere of optimism and confidence reigns in McLaren and, according to Team Principal Andrea Stella at the end of the appointment in Great Britain, where the Woking-based team took its first podium of the season, there would have been further margin to unlock from the package, especially when its functioning would have been fully understood.

Beyond the search for the ideal set-up, it was in fact envisaged that the novelties would be introduced in three different appointments. Completely revised bellies and a modified underbody arrived at the Red Bull Ring, while a new front wing and a retouched nose were introduced at Silverstone, while the third part was expected in Budapest.

Talking about the plans, Stella said: “For Hungary, we have some further updates that will help us improve the race pace. These will be available to both drivers. But like every other team, we will continue to provide some updates for the following races. This is also thanks to the fact that once we start the redesign of the car, we unlocked better performances. As soon as you see that a project is mature enough to be done, you push the button and go, so there will be other things to do after Hungary too.”

However, the plan has been modified and those changes initially envisaged at the Hungaroring have instead been postponed, realistically after the summer break, in order to fully evaluate the important changes introduced in the two previous appointments. Also, with the budget cap, it’s imperative that you verify that all packages are working as intended, as there’s no margin for error, so these changes will flow into future updates.

The new nose of the MCL60 Photo by: George Piola

Hungary will also be an important test for the team to understand where it is in terms of performance in the slow corners. The team has never denied that the MCL60 suffers from some specific types of cornering, such as its own slower sections with a certain type of radius. Going backwards, McLaren actually did well on tracks that feature slow corners like Monaco, but this, according to Norris, is more due to the fact that only one specific aspect should be concentrated on that track. But the interesting aspect is that in Great Britain what made the difference was precisely the fact that the team managed to find a good overall balance between all types of corners.

“Regardless of the perspectives, we are not very good in low speed corners. If you focus only on that type of corner, we’re not that bad. If you look at Munich, we’re usually not bad. I believe that, when compromises have to be made, you can win a lot more with a good performance in the high speed sections than by focusing on the low speeds. So we’re not in bad shape, if you look at last year, it’s actually not been a bad weekend for us with a car that we struggled a lot with at the start of the season. So I still want to be confident. But I doubt it will be a good weekend like Silverstone because there are no fast stretches,” said Lando Norris on the eve of the Hungarian GP.

“I don’t think it’s the real test yet. I think there will still be some tracks that are not suitable for us. I don’t think this is a bad track for us, especially as the asphalt provides a lot of grip. The curves are quite long, which is also not our strong point. But even if we talk about low speeds, we are not talking about super low speeds. So I think we will be able to better test how difficult it will be at other circuits to come. But it will be a better test to understand where we are. I think the last few circuits have made us look better than our position over the whole season.”