The Australian will make his F1 debut for McLaren at the Bahrain Grand Prix and took his first real lap in the new MCL60 last week.

While McLaren are facing some competitive challenges with their new car, that hasn’t stopped Oscar Piastri from showing what he’s capable of.

In particular, McLaren team principal Andrea Stella cited the way Piastri made rapid progress over a series of low-fuel laps on the second day of testing as evidence of his potential.

His first attempt was 1’33″973, while his second was slower. However, his third attempt resulted in a 1’33″878, before a fourth and final flying lap resulted in a 1′ 33.175, which would have been his fastest time ever in the test.

Speaking about Piastri’s first experience, Stella said: “Oscar is incredibly talented. I think we could already see some of these characteristics in the tests we did in the TPC (previous car test).”

“Even during the test in Bahrain, on the soft tire sequence, he improved enormously – he made the most of learning from one set to the next. So these are very promising signs.”

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

With Piastri struggling with a well-known boxmate in Lando Norris, McLaren believes it is important not to set too high goals for the rookie.

On the contrary, it is clear that he just wants to see steady progress from him during the 2023 season.

“What we expect from Oscar, really, I don’t want to pin down in terms of results,” she said. “For me the important thing is, as for the car, the growth rate”.

“The important thing is to focus on the process rather than the results, because the results are a consequence of the process.”

“If you focus too much too soon on some results-related goals, you risk being discouraged, so let’s try not to. To say that you have to be two tenths behind Lando, or two tenths better than Lando, in our opinion is not the right way to approach the matter”.

“Oscar is very focused on himself. We want the team to support this personal journey and we will make a comparison with Lando in a functional way.”

“Telemetry offers a comparison and there is always useful information to improve. We look at it, but not because we necessarily want to match it. Otherwise we will not achieve our goals,” he concluded.