Difficult for McLaren to draw conclusions on his form at Zandvoort. The British team was forced into a comeback race after a late tire change in the early stages when rain hit the circuit. The MCL60s traveled for a long time in traffic, without being able to fully express their pace. Even the qualifying result offers limited insights, since Oscar Piastri paid for being in Q3 without having almost ever been able to test a set of soft tires, due to the accident on Friday afternoon. An important fact is however Norris’s detachment from Verstappen’s Red Bull on the flying lap, which tells of an area of ​​the project on which work continues in Woking.

Center-curve difficulty

The strength of the MCL60 is its competitiveness in high speed corners. The McLaren is in fact a car capable of expressing excellent load values ​​when traveling close to the ground at high mileage. One of the fastest bends on the Zandvoort track is turn 7, where, however, contrary to expectations, the papaya cars accused the biggest detachments from Verstappen. Lando Norris even paid 8 km/h from Red Bull in his last pass in Q3. The finding was amplified by the anomalous wet track conditions, but throughout the qualifying session the MCL60 was not brilliant precisely where greater incisiveness was expected.

“In the fast turn 7 we weren’t the best”comments Andrea Stella. “Ferrari and Verstappen were better than us. In the following corner, however, we were competitive. Turn 7 is particular, because it not only rewards aerodynamic load, but also depends on whether you touch the ground or not. It’s also very long. If you listen to the comments of the pilots, they say that you have to work on the steering so long that you enter a phase where our car in the middle of the curve is weak. For this reason, even if in the high speed range we release a good downforce, nonetheless the car is in pain. In any case it is a curve to study carefully. We expected to be competitive there but other cars were quicker than us. We think we have an understanding of why, but it’s not yet complete.”

It is a very reactive McLaren when entering and changing direction, but which lacks stability in the middle of the curve. “With the package we introduced in Austria, certainly we have improved these features”continues Andrea Stella. “The load now persists in the middle of the corner better than before and we have found a big gain on the time trial. At the same time though, we know that it’s still not enough. As we look for more efficiency, we’re also trying to get the load to be less variable at different ride heights, yaw angles, and so on. I think this is what influences cars with good peak load, but with these features that I mentioned. I think we’ve improved since the start of the year, but we’re still halfway to being up front on the grid.”

Mercedes nearby

According to Andrea Stella, the Ferraris were faster than the McLarens in the fast turn 7. Charles Leclerc, however, complained about the unpredictability of his SF-23, also attested by the television images. In fact, due to its configuration, the Zandvoort circuit places emphasis on mid-corner stability, a critical area not only for McLaren, but also for Ferrari. The Team Principal of the Woking team continues: “This track is particularly penalizing if you don’t have good features, because it has long curves. There, if your aerodynamics are not constant, you may experience a change in the behavior of the car and a loss of grip in the middle of the corner. This track exposes these characteristics that Leclerc talks about”.

The McLaren number one believes that under normal conditions at Zandvoort the second force could have been questioned: “I think on this track, in dry conditions Mercedes could have been there with us. In Hungary they had been faster than us. The current package is certainly not enough to fight with Red Bull, but not even to be sure of being second best on every track. We need to introduce other updates, which will arrive in the next races”.

Efficiency wanted

Another area McLaren continues to work on is aerodynamic efficiency. In Zandvoort he made his debut a new package for medium-high load runways, including rear wing and beam-wing. After Friday’s practice, however, the team opted to switch to the maximum load configuration. The news from Holland will come in handy on the next slopes, starting with Singapore. In Monza, on the other hand, a low-load package is expected.

“The wings we tested were the ones we would have wanted to use here if the conditions had been perfectly dry. We could have run with less load and drag, to the benefit of overall efficiency. With today’s conditions we thought it best to add as much load as possible. However we have collected some positive data on the new package. You will see the new wing again in the next races, but certainly not in Monza”. concludes Andrea Stella.