McLaren Racing and Gulf Oil International announced this afternoon that their strategic partnership will naturally conclude with the end of the contract between the parties at the end of this year.

“Our long-standing relationship with Gulf has shaped the entire history of McLaren Racing,” said Zak Brown, chief executive officer of McLaren Racing.

“We have experienced so many iconic moments together, including our celebrated Monaco livery in 2021. While this seems like a natural ending point for the partnership, there is always room to welcome old friends back, as we have done before “.

These instead are the words of Mike Jones, Executive Director of Gulf Oil: “We are extremely proud of what we have achieved with McLaren during our historic collaboration”.

“While we’ve shared many incredible moments, including Monaco’s iconic livery and our sold out merchandise collections, the real reward has come from engaging with the fans’ unparalleled passion and putting them at the center of it all.” what we have done. We will look back with great fondness on all the memories we have created and are excited about what the future holds.”

The history between McLaren and Gulf has been dotted with periods of collaboration and others in which the parties have been separated.

The first bond dates back to 1968, which lasted for 5 years, with McLaren and Gulf sharing successes in both Formula 1 and the Can-Am Series.

The partnership was then renewed for the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the 1990s, to then re-propose from July 2020 to the end of this year.

The Gulf livery was used at the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix of Formula 1, with Lando Norris able to bring the MCL35M to the podium, in third place overall.