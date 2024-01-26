McLaren is ahead of the game. With a press release released today, the Woking team made official the extension of the contract with Lando Norris, a defined 'multi-year' agreement which extends the relationship between the two parties at least until the end of the 2027 season.

In February 2022, Norris and McLaren had signed a three-year contract, expiring at the end of the 2025 season, but the English team decided to move forward by offering Lando a further extension in exchange for a salary adjustment.

This is a strategic move by Zak Brown, as Norris had become the object of desire for many teams, including Red Bull, Ferrari and Audi. Despite not yet having won his first Grand Prix, Lando had become one of the most popular drivers on the market. The extension allows McLaren to protect itself in the long term and Norris to reach a financial status as a top driver, configuring his requests also on the basis of the offers he has received over the last year.

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60

“It's a great feeling to know that I can stay in the team where I grew up – commented Norris – McLaren is a family for me, it is with this team that I made my debut in Formula 1 and the journey I have taken so far has been exciting. There have been ups and downs, but last season he demonstrated his desire to return to competing for the top positions. The work that Zak, Andrea and the whole team have done over the last year has been incredible, I have a lot of confidence in our ability to fight for victory.”

“The Norris-Piastri lineup is confirmed until at least the end of 2026,” reports McLaren, confirming its desire to lock down its current drivers. Last September the extension to Oscar Piastri was made official, with a change in salary and extension of the agreement for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

Photo by: Motorsport Images Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing

“I am happy to continue our relationship with Lando for many more years – was Zak Brown's comment – ​​in the last six years we have traveled a fantastic journey together, just as Lando has been fantastic, for quality, commitment and desire to push the company forward. squad. Last season we saw the fundamental role played by Lando with an impressive comeback in terms of results, and I look forward to continuing this momentum towards further goals.”

“I am pleased to confirm the extension of our partnership with Lando on a multi-year basis – reiterated team principal Andrea Stella – this reflects the commitment and mutual trust as well as the ambition of wanting to return to winning championships. Since joining McLaren in 2017, Lando has grown a lot both as a driver and as a person. He really impressed us last season, playing an important role in our progress and securing seven podiums with many fantastic laps. Alongside Oscar, our exciting driver duo will play a crucial role in moving us into the top positions.”