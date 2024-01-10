McLaren has completed its technical staff for the 2024 season: Zak Brown and Andrea Stella presented the new arrivals in Woking in a shot published on social networks. The papaya team has strengthened a lot with two important reinforcements that will strengthen a team that already proved to be very competitive last year: Rob Marshall has arrived from Red Bull Racing and since January 1st he has been the new Technical Director, responsible of engineering and design.

Rob, Adrian Newey's long-esteemed right-hand man, was one of the victims of the budget cap, as it was one of the highest salaries in Milton Keynes. A highly trained technician, he will avail himself of the support of Neil Houldey who becomes his deputy.

David Sanchez, on the other hand, will reinforce Peter Prodromou's aerodynamic staff: for the Frenchman it is a return to McLaren, given that he was in Woking before starting the adventure that took him to Ferrari, and he will have the responsibility of defining the vehicle concept of the next single-seaters and the performance development of the car which will be presented on February 14th in conjunction with the Mercedes W15.

The team directed by Andrea Stella, despite being a Mercedes customer team, has a striking force now worthy of a top team and with the latest purchases it can aspire to return to the top positions of F1 where it has won seven drivers' titles and six Builders.

McLaren, which has had a new ultra-modern wind tunnel since the summer, after years of exile at the Toyota Motorsport wind tunnel in Cologne, is fully exploiting its potential: with the evolution of the MCL60 it was the team that made the bigger leap in an attempt to get closer to the performance of the dominating Red Bull RB19 with Max Verstappen.

In Great Britain, many people give credit to McLaren as the possible challenger to the Milton Keynes team, more than Mercedes, Ferrari and Aston Martin.