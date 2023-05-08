Both cars out in the first qualifying heat and finished one race away from the points. The weekend in Miami is undoubtedly one to forget at McLaren, thanks to a car that proved to be below expectations after the good weekend in Azerbaijan.

Undoubtedly, it could not have been the Baku updates alone that reversed the situation, but it is also true that something more was expected from the MCL60. Further problems weighed on his already complex situation, starting with the collision against Lando Norris by Nyck de Vries at the start, which cost about two tenths of a second in terms of damage according to team data.

As for Oscar Piastri, the team had been considering withdrawing the Australian, as the rookie had to deal with rising brake temperatures as they worked to attempt to resolve a brake-by-hydraulic system fault. wire.

According to Team Principal Andrea Stella, McLaren underwent an “examination of conscience” and “a reality check” due to its poor performance in the Miami GP, nullifying just the good things it had seen in Azerbaijan.

“The main result is that after a decent weekend in Baku performance-wise, we did a reality check. The information we got here helps us understand that some development directions still need to be pursued, such as the improvement of the car when it’s not on the brakes or the accelerator. At the moment, the car doesn’t work in these conditions. On tracks like this, this becomes too much of a limitation,” explained Stella.

McLaren was also the only team to consider the soft at the start of the race, a choice that clearly didn’t pay off, but which was part of the hope of recovering positions in the opening laps and then perhaps dealing with a race with high degradation for two stops. “We thought that since the others could start on the hard or medium tyres, starting on the softs would give us an advantage in the first two laps. We wanted to capitalize on this advantage and then stop as soon as possible, trying to exploit our double endowment.”

“Obviously this strategy would have required high degradation and therefore the need to use the two hard tyres. But the tires have been very consistent. More consistent than we hoped. Therefore, the start with the soft tires didn’t bear much fruit,” added the Team Principal.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Norris was particularly despondent during the post-race interviews, underlining however that the Miami track is not particularly suitable for the characteristics of the MCL60: “”The track is not suitable for us, the longer corners are not suitable for us, the The temperature doesn’t suit us, the track surface doesn’t suit us. There are many different aspects.”

“But nobody was slow this weekend. Maybe the AlphaTauris were slower, but everyone else was pretty fast. The Alfas were very fast, the Haas were very fast. The Alpines were much faster.

“I wouldn’t say we were in a very different position to where we’ve been so far, it’s just that everyone else has taken a big step forward and a lot of that is down to the characteristics of the car, in my opinion,” explained the Englishman.