Since the second pre-season 2022 test done in Sakhir, Bahrain, McLaren has understood that it has to put aside its ambitions – at least for now – and continue to work hard to fix the problems that arose in the tests and, consequently, also in the first two Grand Prix of the Formula 1 calendar.

Very high expectations were placed on the MCL36, but these were immediately disappointed due to a number of considerable problems. First a brake overheating problem managed very well, but temporarily due to the short time available. Then, more importantly, the British car showed a worrying lack of downforce.

Little downforce at the front and rear which, we remind you, from this year both account for 25% (total 50% between front and rear) of the total load generated by the new generation single-seaters. In addition, as if that were not enough, it lacks grip due to both aerodynamics and mechanical grip, judged too low compared to the competition.

A series of problems that, until a few years ago, would have hinted at a wrong car and a failed season. But this year Formula 1 faces the longest calendar ever, consisting of 23 rounds, and McLaren – with good reason – has no intention of considering this season lost.

Andreas Seidl, McLaren team principal, took stock of the problems that afflict the MCL36 starting from the overheating of the brakes. “We are still racing with an interim solution dedicated to the brakes, at least at the moment, because with the short time we had available it was the only reliable solution we could adopt on the cars. This is certainly not optimal in terms of performance.”

“But I would say that, regardless of this, we simply lack grip, which is the result of the lack of mechanical grip and the downforce on the car. We saw that clearly in the last pre-season test in Bahrain. Surely it’s not just a problem with the current brake lines we are using. “

With the introduction of the Budget Cap, McLaren must also have allocated the amount of economic resources available to it for the development of the MCL36. According to Andreas Seidl, some of these resources have already been spent trying to fix the problems encountered in this traumatic start to the season.

“Obviously the intensive work we had to do after experiencing the current problems cost us some resources that we would have liked to use for performance development. So it was certainly not ideal and I would say it forced us to make some compromises and has caused delays in improving the performance of the car “.

“In the end we have to accept the situation, the current one. The team, in Woking, is working very hard and will do so in the coming weeks to understand exactly how to solve the problems and how we can improve our performance.”

As mentioned Seidl is certainly not the type who gives up easily. His previous experiences in motorsport have shaped him and, after having brought McLaren back from the low F1 funds, he will have to try to solve another complicated and, above all, unexpected situation.

“It is still too early and it is not so easy to define now all the updates in detail that we will bring over the course of the season, not only in terms of the deficits we have seen in the first two races of the season.”

“Our goal as a team is still to be strong on all types of tracks, to be where we want to be, regardless of track layout, weather conditions and tire choice. I am convinced that we have a strong team to be able to do that and We will know how to do it and then get back to the top. They are all fully motivated. Now we just need some time, “concluded Seidl.