For the last race of the 2022 season, which will take place this weekend on the Abu Dhabi track, McLaren will take to the track with a renewed livery resulting from the work of a Lebanese artist for the “Drive by Change” campaign.

McLaren launched the Driven by Change campaign thanks to one of its main sponsors, Vuse, at last year’s race in Abu Dhabi offering a platform for creatives for the race weekend.

For the final round of this season McLaren have teamed up with Lebanese artist Anna Tangles to give the MCL36 a fresh new look.

Notwithstanding the team’s own papaya and blue colours, Tangles artwork is featured on the bodysides and front wing with flowing, undulating shapes that intertwine to give the livery a fresh update. The motifs replace the usual block colors found on the car, whilst keeping in line with the wider livery and design.

The livery was unveiled on Wednesday evening at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and will be adopted over the weekend on the cars of Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, the latter making his last appearance for the team.

“As a lifelong F1 fan I never believed my artwork would one day be displayed at a Grand Prix, and it’s all thanks to Driven by Change,” said Tangles.

“I spend my spare time educating and encouraging other female artists, especially other creative Middle Eastern artists, to embrace their passion and skills; it is therefore a privilege to be part of a community that shares the same ambition to empower artists represented in this way”.

Louise McEwen, executive director of branding and marketing at McLaren, added: “We are delighted to once again feature the design of an emerging artist on our racing cars, championing creativity alongside Vuse.”

“Anna Tangles produces stunning artwork and has a powerful story that perfectly embodies the spirit and values ​​of the Driven by Change campaign. The initiative is building a legacy that we are excited to continue to carry forward, using our global platform to amplify the talent of emerging creatives”.

For the 2021 race McLaren has adopted a drawing by UAE artist Rabab Tantawy to kick off the Drive by Change campaign.

