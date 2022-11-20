Although the Woking-based squad have openly admitted they are looking forward to a new wind tunnel and simulator, due to go live mid-next year, the team is certainly not sitting idle in the meantime.

After a season in which the expected progress has not arrived, McLaren knows it must pick things up if it is to move forward.

Speaking at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend, team principal Andreas Seidl revealed that part of the effort to improve the situation involves hiring new staff over the next 12 months.

“This season has clearly shown us some of the weaknesses we still have in terms of team configuration,” said Seidl. “And thanks to the problems we had, we realized that we didn’t have enough resources available compared to other teams, especially from an engineering point of view, to be able to carry on the developments of the current car and make sure we can also work on the next car. year”.

“For this reason we have also worked very hard together with the finance department due to the budget cap. This allowed us to start, more or less two months ago, a significant campaign of hiring other engineers to have more staff available, in order to be able to work on multiple projects in parallel in the future”.

“I think this is definitely one of the weak points of the team. We hope that with the arrival of more engineers next year we will be able to take a further step forward.”

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36 Photo by: Erik Junius

The jobs include high profile positions. While teams operate under a cost cap in F1, McLaren has given the green light to hires after an in-depth analysis of expenses incurred in the first year of the new rules applied showed where savings could be made and where resources could be diverted to hire staff capable of contributing to improved performance.

Seidl also explained that the severe brake problems which hampered McLaren in pre-season testing and the inaugural race in Bahrain had long-term consequences for the team and could be felt again next year.

“I think it has had consequences for us as a team for several reasons,” he said. “First of all, of course, with testing so limited nowadays and us entering a whole new era of Formula 1, losing half of the tests to all our rivals certainly put us at a disadvantage in terms of preparation for the season”.

“We also had to put a lot of resources into fixing brake issues at a time when we would have liked to simply use them to develop the car’s performance.

“It was something that I think further challenged us and, to some extent, probably also had an impact on the development of next year’s car because we couldn’t start the project as early as we would have liked.”