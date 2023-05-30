Two press releases released shortly after each other sanctioned a very important movement at a technical level which will materialize starting from 1 January next year. McLaren has made official the name of the new technical director, who will take office from 2024.

This is Rob Marshall, the eighth Chief Engineering Officer of Red Bull Racing. The British engineer, who has been in Milton Keynes since 2006, occupied the role of designer until 2016. From that year on, he assumed the role that he will occupy until the end of 2023.

A militancy in Red Bull, that of Marshall, which lasted 16 years. This will end at the end of the year and Chistian Horner, Red Bull team principal, wanted to thank him for the service he has provided over the years.

“We want to thank Rob for everything he has done for the team over the past 17 years. His work on the generation of cars that brought us an incredible four championship doubles between 2010 and 2013 was truly outstanding.”

“He has continued to be a key figure on the team over the next few years and in 2016 he took on the wider role of Chief Engineering Officer which has seen him involved in other projects across the company. His influence will be missed, but once again We thank him for all he has done and wish him the best in his new role.”

McLaren has thus found its new technical director after the recent farewell to James Key. The former technical director of Toro Rosso has left Woking following the reorganization made by the team in the key figures who will have the task of bringing the team back to the top following the departure of Andreas Seidl.

Rob Marshall, Chief Designer Red Bull Racing, Sebastian Vettel, Adrian Newey, Chief Technical Director Red Bull Racing, Mark Webber, Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Sporting Director and Geoff Willis, Red Bull Racing Photo by: James Moy See also Sevilla, once again, to the Europa League final: see the great goals vs. Juventus

Marshall, who will be McLaren’s new technical director from 1 January 2024, will join Peter Prodromou and David Sanchez, with the latter having left Ferrari to join the team directed by Andrea Stella.

Marshall will be assisted by Neil Houldey, deputy technical director of the team who completes the technical restructuring implemented after the appointment of Andrea Stella as new team principal. Both Marshall and Houldey will work to raise the team’s technical standards and build winning cars, McLaren said in a statement.

I am very pleased that Rob is joining McLaren. With over 25 years working in motorsport, Rob comes to us with a wealth of skills and experience, enhanced by his tenure and his background at Red Bull Racing. Rob’s appointment is a vital and natural step to help the team get back to winning ways.”

“We are a team with the ambition to fight for the championships, but in the last two seasons we haven’t shown a constant trend of growth in terms of competitiveness on the track,” said Andrea Stella, speaking of Marshall’s arrival at McLaren .

“In recent months we have worked to reverse this trend. The approach we have adopted is comprehensive and is based on strengthening the team in terms of people and skills, as well as on ongoing projects to update technology and infrastructure that will materialize shortly”.

“People and culture are our greatest assets. We have recently invested and worked to develop and enhance McLaren’s in-house talent, and we already feel and measure the positive impact. In parallel, we have strengthened our roster by bringing on board new talent The roster was already strong and encouraging, and the addition of a highly skilled and experienced individual like Rob will further solidify our ability to set the highest technical standards at McLaren and be in a position to design F1 cars winning”.

“We look forward to welcoming Rob in the near future,” concluded the McLaren team principal.