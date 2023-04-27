McLaren brought an important change to the Azerbaijan GP: the Woking-based team wants to get back on track with the MCL60 after Lando Norris’ sixth place in Australia, completed by Oscar Piastri’s eighth place.

The team managed by Andrea Stella hasn’t created too many problems due to the fact that the Azeri race will have only one session of free practice to evaluate whether the innovations that will be introduced will be functional to the growth of the papaya single-seater: the goal of George Piola caught the redesigned bottom that has already been seen in the Baku pit lane.

“If there won’t be anomalous behavior – explained Andrea Stella -, then it will be relatively easy because in modern Formula 1 you have the data available and you can read the performance through the forces that are measured and the aerodynamic map around the car thanks to the pressure sensors”.

“So we’re not too worried about whether they’ll be positive or not, unless there are anomalies. But up until now, I have to say, the car has shown to be well correlated with developments, so that’s why we decided to introduce them, even if it’s a weekend with a sprint race”.

The technicians headed by Peter Prodromou, the aerodynamicist who took over the management of the technical office after the departure of James Key, intervened in the delicate area under the radiator vents trying to increase the flow towards the sidewalk.

The outermost barge board at the Venturi entry now has a less outward arching design so the floor now has more surface area separating the vertical cantilevered bulkhead with the diamond-shaped “lung” protruding from the sidewalk.

The trend of the flows has been completely revised, so much so that there are some innovations also in the part of the bottom in front of the rear wheels, where the detached bulkhead which was supported by three metal hooks has disappeared, to give way to a border of exit that is no longer cantilevered but integral with the rest of the sidewalk. A little further back you can also see the slot with the carbon finger in the middle which incorporates a concept developed by Ferrari.

McLaren is looking for greater efficiency of the car body in the generation of aerodynamic load: the attempt is to deliberate a set-up with a height from the ground more compatible with the best competition.

We’ll see from the result of Friday morning’s free practice if Woking’s expectations will be rewarded on the street track which last year had triggered the loudest alarm on porpoising, so much so as to unleash the infamous TD39 that changed the cards on the table from the GP of Belgium onwards.