After Alpine announced in recent days the promotion of Oscar Piastri as a starter rider in 2023 alongside Esteban Ocon, to then receive a two of spades from the Australian rider who denied the signing of any contract via social media, new ones emerge. details on a “yellow” that is inflaming the period of the summer break.

According to the rumors collected, it is believed that McLaren has hired Piastri as a reserve driver for 2023, but the English team wants to transform his position into that of owner if he can agree on the early termination of the relationship with Daniel Ricciardo.

The former Red Bull and Renault driver has a contract with McLaren that will expire at the end of next year, and now the two sides will have to find an agreement that includes a substantial severance pay so as to terminate the relationship early.

Ricciardo does not seem willing to switch to McLaren’s Formula E program and is determined to find a new Formula 1 seat. The Woking team, at the same time, is confident they can retain Piastri despite Alpine claims they have a valid contract in hand. with the Australian driver for 2023.

It is believed that Piastri’s possibility of leaving the transalpine team is based on the fact that his contract for next year has not been signed, while the date of 31 July – indicated as the deadline for exercising the option on the Australian – is not it should have no particular relevance.

Oscar Piastri, Reserve Driver, Alpine F1 Team Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

The controversy seems destined to reach the Contract Recognition Board, although one wonders if Alpine has actually filed a contract covering 2023 with this body.

McLaren started looking for a chance to sign Piastri several weeks ago when the Woking team was looking for a replacement for Ricciardo. Andreas Seidl is also close to Piastri’s manager Mark Webber, having worked closely with the Australian when the former F1 raced with Porsche in the WEC.

In recent months it seemed that Piastri was destined to wear the colors of Williams to which he would be loaned in 2023 and then become an Alpine official from 2024 or 2025. However, after the interest of McLaren the situation has changed considering the specific weight and the greater competitiveness of the Woking team compared to Williams.

For Ricciardo now the only option available to remain in a team in the middle of the group is to go to Alpine taking the place vacated by Fernando Alonso, but the Australian at the time he was racing for Renault made the top management quite angry. of the team when he signed for McLaren.

Another option could be the Haas if Mick Schumacher were to leave, but in theory Ferrari has the power of choice to indicate who will take the place of the German.