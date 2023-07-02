Despite finishing ninth in ninth position under the checkered flag, the Canadian Grand Prix ended with no points for Lando Norris due to a penalty that dropped him to thirteenth place. According to the marshals, in fact, the Briton had committed an unsportsmanlike action under Safety Car conditions, putting his opponents at a disadvantage.

Following the George Russell accident, the race director had decided to bring in the safety car in order to clean up the track. A scenario that had prompted several teams aiming for a two-stop strategy to exploit the situation, making the first pit stop in a neutralization phase, thus saving several seconds.

Among these teams there was also McLaren, which had decided to recall both of its drivers in sequence by implementing a double stack: at that point, knowing that it was the second car on the track, according to the commissioners Norris would have slowed down considerably to extend the gap by your teammate. Since he could not be overtaken by the riders behind him, this would have allowed Piastri to make his pit stop and leave the pitch before the Briton arrived, thus avoiding wasting time in the queue. However, this caused damage to those who were behind the two MCL60s, with conduct deemed unsportsmanlike by the judges, violating the principles of correct competition.

The FIA’s decision left both Norris and McLaren unsatisfied, who felt it had set a new precedent for this behavior during racing. Following several discussions, the Woking team decided to look into the matter further by asking the governing body to look into the situation again.

However, after examining the elements brought by McLaren in Sunday morning’s hearing, which also included other Williams, Red Bull, Aston Martin and Alpine as interested third parties, the Federation rejected the review request presented by the British team. In order for the revision request to be approved, the team led by Andrea Stella would have had to present to the college of commissioners new and relevant elements that were not available at the time the sanction was originally assigned

Only in the event of FIA consent would the next phase be moved on, the one in which the case would be officially reopened by discussing whether or not to remove the penalty. Green light which, however, has not arrived. In fact, according to the stewards who met this morning from 9:30, McLaren would not have brought significant and relevant evidence useful for changing the measure.

Lando Norris, McLaren Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

In fact, the Woking team presented four points in support of its position, including what was debated in a previous meeting in 2019 in which it was understood that the type of action committed in Canada by Norris would have been deemed acceptable and not punishable: a discussion born from the fact that in the Monaco Grand Prix of that same year, Valtteri Bottas created a gap of seven seconds without being sanctioned. In addition, McLaren also presented video, audio and GPS evidence and eight different cases from their point of view similar to that of Norris in which, however, none were penalized.

Bottas’ case was deemed significant, but not new, as it was already available to the stewards at the time the decision on Norris’ penalty was made, which is why it was not considered relevant. A similar discourse also for the other eight episodes presented by the British team, defined as significant but not new, therefore not relevant to the specific case: “Although there are cases cited in which no penalty has been applied […], each incident was different in some respect, albeit sometimes in a minor way. The most important aspect to note is that the original penalty [assegnata a Norris] was applied in relation to what was considered unfair action. None of the cases mentioned [da McLaren] face this season.”

After evaluating all the elements in Sunday’s hearing at the Red Bull Ring, in which the testimonies of the other teams present (Williams, Red Bull Racing, Aston Martin and Alpine) were also heard, the FIA ​​has established that the evidence presented by the McLaren have brought nothing of relevance to determine that Norris’ crash should be reviewed.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

The commissioners clarified that there were two main issues at stake: the teams must follow what is written in the regulation and cannot base their actions on agreements reached in private meetings, such as team meetings, while the other eight cases were not deemed identical and relevant to the matter related to the Norris incident.

In fact, according to what can be read in the official document, “informal discussions and agreements cannot become binding unless and until they are included in the regulation, despite the good intentions of the interested parties. The match officials can only clarify, through , for example, the Race Directors Notes, certain matters”, but cannot contradict an existing regulation.

After receiving the FIA’s response, McLaren commented: “We respect the decision by the FIA ​​and the Stewards to uphold the 5-second time penalty imposed on Lando Norris at the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix. However, we believe we have provided fresh evidence. significant and material enough to justify a right of review”.

“We accept the Stewards’ decision according to which these stages do not meet the required requirements. Even if it’s not the result we hoped for, we thank the Stewards for their time and their cooperation.”