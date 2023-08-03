McLaren is already thinking about 2024. After having revived the current season thanks to the updates that arrived in the summer, the team led by Andrea Stella has decided to dedicate all its resources to the car which will have to take up the legacy of the MCL60 in the next season.

The Woking team, through the words of its team principal, announced that when the World Championship resumes – therefore at the end of August with the Dutch GP and the following one in Italy – the single-seaters entrusted to Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will receive another important novelty package that will involve bellies and bottoms.

Be careful though, because they will be the latest, big news dedicated to the MCL60. New parts will still arrive during the second part of the year, but these will be parts designed to adapt the single-seater to the typology of some circuits. Nothing related to the philosophy and concepts of the machine.

McLaren has also decided not to make the MCL60 a traveling laboratory during the final months of the 2023 World Championship. Andrea Stella explained the reason for this choice: although next year’s car will derive from the latest version of the MCL60 that we will see, the components dedicated to next year will not be mounted this year due to the impossibility of understanding whether they are really functional or not.

“Regarding what we worked on on this year’s car, many things are also relevant for the 2024 car, but the MCL60 will not be placed in our new wind tunnel. The new tunnel will be used for the new car, the one from ‘next year”.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60 Photo by: Erik Junius

“Regarding the 2024 car, we can’t develop so many components that can already be fitted to the MCL60, because things are very interconnected, tangled, so it’s very difficult to have a 2024 solution that can work on this year’s car.”

“We could make a component and assemble it already this year to do a sort of test and see if it works, but to prepare it and do a test means that someone will have to design the part, deliberate it and produce it in a period in which we are already focused on the machine next year, so I see it unlikely. We have already abandoned the development of the MCL60 and are already oriented towards that of the 2024 machine”.

The heir to the MCL60 will be the first McLaren single-seater to be entirely studied and evolved in the British team’s new wind tunnel. After the tremendous start to the 2023 season, it was legitimate to ask a question about any doubts the team had regarding the correlation of data between the track and the new wind tunnel.

Stella tried to dispel the clouds on this aspect, stating that the system was created to try to give the most truthful data possible to those of the track and even its validation seems to have given the hoped-for results.

“We’re not necessarily concerned about any correlation issues between the wind tunnel and the new car, because obviously we’ve done quite extensive validation work on the new facility.”

“The new wind tunnel has been designed with some criteria to improve the correlation with the track. So, if nothing else, I’m even encouraged by what I’ve seen so far in terms of the behavior of the new tunnel.” concluded the Italian manager.