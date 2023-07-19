In Hungary, McLaren will complete the package of innovations that revolutionized the disappointing MCL60, bringing Lando Norris to second place in the British GP and Oscar Piastri to fourth, after the Australian had deservedly sniffed at the idea of ​​getting on the podium for the first time in my career.

The signs of change had already been seen in Austria when Peter Prodromou, the new technical director who took over from the resigned James Key, debuted the new aerodynamic look at Spielberg on the occasion of the Austrian GP.

Two fast tracks, with medium downforce, which were perfectly suited to the characteristics of the papaya car which excels in fast corners, while so far it has suffered from slow bends due to a lack of downforce.

McLaren therefore goes to the Hungaroring with the clear intention of demystifying this concept, demonstrating that the new dress of the MCL60 adapts to the different types of route. The team principal, Andrea Stella, who moved into the role of team manager from the technical staff during the winter, has been able to invest in the right people who are repaying him with the relaunch of a team that by now seemed only a fallen noble.

“I’m afraid of the comments – Norris explained – if we don’t manage to keep up with the pace of the last two races, but in the slow stages the car becomes undriveable and the difficulties multiply”. The Englishman puts his hands forward, even if in Magyar land we will see other changes aimed at stabilizing the behavior of the McLaren.

Comparison between the McLaren MCL60 with the new aerodynamic and below the standard guise Photo by: George Piola

The Woking team can benefit from the work done in the new wind tunnel, which after the complicated calibration phase, allows the technicians to churn out very interesting solutions. The bellies went in the direction of the Aston Martin, with the sliding sides in the outermost portion and the deep excavation similar to that of the “verdona”. The cooling system of the Mercedes power unit has been revised, with reduced hot air vents and moved to the engine hood.

Under the narrower radiator mouths, one can see how much the undercut has changed, now much more hollowed out to bring a greater flow rate to the sidewalk of the bottom which has been completely redesigned.

McLaren MCL60 with new British GP front wing similar to Mercedes Photo by: George Piola

The most striking novelty at Silverstone was the appearance of the new front wing which is not inspired by the Red Bull RB19, but adopts concept solutions similar, if not identical, to the idea of ​​the Mercedes W14, with a large chord main profile and the three very short additional flaps, anchored to the side bulkhead with as many horizontal micro profiles that detach the elements from the endplate.

Our George Piola also highlighted the new nose: the aerodynamicists have tried to reduce drag with a smaller front section thanks to the more squared design of the vanity panel. In fact, Prodromou’s technicians did not have to repeat the frontal crash test (which the Budget cap would not have allowed), but limited themselves to intervening on non-structural parts.