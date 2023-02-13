McLaren celebrates 60 years since its foundation, which took place in the now distant 1963, and celebrates this anniversary by presenting the MCL60, the single-seater with which it will race in the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship.

The Woking team presented the new single-seater at its headquarters. the McLaren Technology Centre, in a scenario created to bring out the shapes of the new born, but also to open the new course that presents Oscar Piastri as the new driver alongside the confirmed Lando Norris, and a new team principal, Andrea Stella.

As regards the great attraction of the English late afternoon, i.e. the MCL60, the single-seater demonstrates that it has abandoned some of the technical dictates adopted in 2022 to instead embrace car solutions that dominated and won in the first year of the return of ground effect in F1.

The first detail that can be noticed, moreover in a very clear way, are the bellies which are very different from those of the MCL36. These, starting from the inlet that conveys the air towards the radiators, are from the Red Bull school.

McLaren MCL60 Photo by: McLaren

The trend of the bellies, very sloping towards the rear, exploits the philosophy of the RB18, but not only. The flare on the upper part of the sides and the slits draw inspiration from the Ferrari F1-75.

Do not mislead the photos taken in the studio: these do not show the notable dimple in the center of the side members, similar to the one adopted last year by Red Bull on its single-seaters. These are visible on the car presented to the media and fans at the McLaren Technology Centre.

The Woking team also announced that the MCL60 will remain the same for the first three races, then the first updates will arrive starting from the fourth (Baku).

“We identified the flaws in last season’s car and worked hard to address them in this year’s car,” said McLaren boss Zak Brown. “I think most of these have been corrected, but we know there are still a couple of areas where we need to improve.”

If from a technical point of view the MCL60 shows that it has adopted different philosophies compared to last season, the same cannot be said of the livery. The 2023 color scheme is very similar to last season’s with the addition of orange on the rear wing, while the color has been removed from the front wing.

It should be noted that McLaren has also relied on carbon black in several areas to save a few grams and meet the 798 kilogram weight limit.