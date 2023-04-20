On Thursday, McLaren announced a renewal of its program dedicated to young drivers, for several years a source of talent who then landed in Formula 1 with the Woking team.

McLaren has a long tradition of offering drivers the opportunity to enter the top category, such as Lewis Hamilton, Kevin Magnussen, Stoffel Vandoorne and Lando Norris, who was joined in the papaya squad by rookie Oscar Piastri this year. While he didn’t make his debut for the British team, Nyck De Vries, now in AlphaTauri, had also once been part of the McLaren programme.

In a phase of renewal, the British company explained that it has updated its program which “supports young drivers in their development from karting to professional driver with the aim of facilitating the progression of emerging talent towards F1”. The academy will be directed by former Formula 1 driver and five-time Le Mans winner Emanuele Pirro.

“I am excited about this assignment for several reasons. McLaren has played a crucial role in my career by giving me the opportunity to get a seat in F1 and take me to the next level working alongside Senna, Prost and Berger,” explained Pirro, who previously held the role as a test driver for McLaren.

“Together with my team, my role will be to help create a state-of-the-art program by selecting the best possible pilots and equipping them with all the tools they need to make the most of their talent. I will also bring them into the mission, in McLaren’s vision and values ​​and I hope one of them can move on to the F1 team.”

“An important asset to us are the IndyCar and Formula E teams, who will offer further professional career opportunities for our McLaren Driver Development members. I love working with young drivers and helping them grow and improve. Every time I have it’s been an enriching experience in the past and I can’t wait to do it again,” added the former Italian driver.

Emanuele Pirro, McLaren MP4/4 Photo by: Emanuele Pirro

The McLaren initiative is part of a broader design, because it will not only be able to follow the drivers in the preparatory categories, but also in Formula E and IndyCar, where it currently has two teams. In fact, the idea is to prepare drivers for the various series, also giving them the opportunity to test a Formula 1 car, as has already happened for Alex Palou and Pato O’Ward.

“As well as this support for emerging grassroots talent, the program will also support established professional drivers in other series by offering them the opportunity to gain experience in F1,” the McLaren statement reads.

McLaren’s current academy is made up of Indycar drivers Alex Palou and Pato O’Ward, with the former also serving as reserve for the Formula 1 stable, and Formula 4 driver Ugo Ugochukwu.

“McLaren has a long history of developing emerging talent into top-level drivers and I’m proud this will continue into the future,” said Zak Brown.

Alex Palou, McLaren F1 testing in Barcelona Photo by: Monaco Increase Management

“We have an experienced team here at McLaren, who will be ably led by Emanuele [Pirro]able to provide the necessary support and resources to develop young raw talent into highly competitive professional drivers”, added the CEO of the British company referring to the role that Pirro will fill.

“With McLaren’s extensive racing portfolio in Formula 1, IndyCar and Formula E, we are ideally placed to help develop young talent from the start of their career through to full-time driver or test and development roles. We already have an exciting group of talent, with Pato, Alex and Ugo, and I’m thrilled to continue to support their development as we begin to build the McLaren driver development programme.”