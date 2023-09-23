“It will be the first time I’ve started on the front row in a while, so it will be nice. There is only one car to overtake and I will try to overtake it.” Oscar Piastri is the latest arrival in the F1 paddock, but he behaves as if he were a veteran: he is not afraid of having to challenge the world champion who is in pole position.

The Australian thinks and drives like a champion: as soon as he was put in the same technical conditions as his teammate he was ahead of him. 35 thousandths were enough for him to put his McLaren ahead of Lando Norris’s. A nothing thanks to which he becomes Max Verstappen’s first challenger in the Japanese GP. At 22 years old, the Australian from Melbourne starts breathing the air he was used to in the training categories that he had always dominated: after 15 GPs he is already there looking up, aiming for the big goal.

Behind the Red Bull of His Majesty, Max Verstappen, two McLarens emerged in Suzuka. Piastri also benefited from the package of substantial updates that Norris already enjoyed in Singapore and the two papaya cars achieved a second and third place which represents the maximum objective for the Woking team.

Perhaps the heavy gap that the Dutchman inflicted on his opponents (581 thousandths of a Piastri) could have been a bit contained, given that both Andrea Stella’s drivers did not complete the last run of Q3 without small errors that penalized the stopwatch. But youthful ardor is sometimes paid for with mistakes, even though the audacity of Oscar and Lando allowed McLaren to keep behind Ferrari, much feared on the flying lap, and Sergio Perez’s Red Bull, which will want to move up to the right of his captain to build another Milton Keynes double.

The two MCL60s chose the rear wing with more load to be very agile in the snake, the first section of the track where the balance of the car was enhanced which… felt the aerodynamic innovations in Japan much more than in Marina Bay.

Piastri will have a moment of glory at the start (Max will not take risks at the start, as he did at Silverstone when Norris took the lead), but the boy, who is followed in managerial terms by his compatriot Mark Webber, is aware that he can rely on fastest single-seater in the long run after Red Bull #1. Oscar, with an average pace of 1’37”808 in the race simulation in FP2 (8 laps on the soft tires compared to 11 for Lando) was faster and more consistent than Charles Leclerc and his teammate who did not get a puncture. 1’38”.

The Australian decided on a slightly different setup from that of Norris: Piastri boasts a maximum speed at the speed trap of 330 km/h, a peak similar to that of the Ferraris (Sainz has 1 km/h more, while Charles is equal), while Norris did not go above 327 km/h. The Englishman preferred to focus on a slightly more loaded car to better control tire wear. These are small things that could make the difference in the 53-lap distance of the Japanese GP.

McLaren does not consider the Red Bull in front to be attackable, but will try to keep its two roosters on the podium, defending them from possible attacks from the Ferraris and Perez. It will be interesting to find out if this time Zak Brown’s boys will be able to adopt a branding strategy, since in the past they have not spared themselves some twists even in the family battle…