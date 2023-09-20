The story between McLaren and Oscar Piastri is destined to last at least another three seasons. In fact, the young Australian talent has extended his contract with the Woking team until the end of the 2026 world championship, confirming his intention to grow together with the team.

Piastri joined McLaren at the end of 2022 with a multi-year agreement at the end of a long affair which had seen him abandon Alpine, the team that had supported him on his journey in the preparatory categories before his big leap into Formula 1. Signed the agreement with McLaren, the Australian then made his debut at the Young Driver Test in Abu Dhabi last year, laying the foundations for 2023.

Over the course of this championship, Piastri performed well, collecting some notable results both in qualifying and in the race, including a second place in the wet Sprint during the Belgian Grand Prix weekend. Although he hasn’t yet achieved his first “real” podium in the race, Piastri came very close to it at Silverstone, but had to give up when the Safety Car came in at the most inopportune moment. Furthermore, in that same event Piastri did not have all the updates brought by the team, which had decided to entrust, as also happened in Austria and Singapore, the first examples of the technical innovations to Lando Norris, the driver with the most experience in the team.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Unless there are shocks in the market, Norris and Piastri will therefore continue to be team mates at least until the end of the 2025 season, given the extension of the Briton’s contract announced in February last year.

“I am thrilled to extend my partnership with McLaren for many years. I want to fight at the front of the grid with this team and I am thrilled with the vision and foundations that have already been laid to get there. The welcome I have received and the relationships I have established already make me feel at home. The team’s ongoing commitment to me made me feel incredibly valued and the team’s desire to be part of its long-term future made the decision an easy one. To be wanted in this way and that the team shows that it believes in me so much after only half the season, it means a lot,” explained Piastri.

“Ever since the Abu Dhabi young driver test last year, I feel an integral part of everything about the team and I thank all the team members and the fans. Stability is a huge advantage in this early part of my career and having With a prestigious brand like McLaren gives me the opportunity to continue the work we have started. We had some great moments together in my rookie season, but I am excited to work together with everyone in the coming years to create some fantastic moments.” the Australian then added.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren, celebrates his second place in Saturday’s Sprint with colleagues including Andrea Stella, Team Principal, McLaren and Lando Norris, McLaren. Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

The Team Principal was also satisfied, wanting to underline how impressed the team was not only with his performances, but also with his work ethic and commitment: “”It’s fantastic to confirm that Oscar has signed a multi-year extension with the team Oscar is an asset to McLaren and consistently impresses with his performances, work ethic and attitude, so it was an easy decision for the team to make. He has already proven himself to be key to the team, so it is “It’s great to have his trust as we look to win championships again in the future. I can’t wait to watch him grow with us as we continue this journey together.”