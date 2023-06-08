After two consecutive rounds between Monte Carlo and Barcelona, ​​Formula 1 has taken a week off from the action on the track, with the teams busy at headquarters preparing for the next round in Montréal. However, McLaren has chosen to use this week to carry out a dedicated test at the Hungaroring with its drivers to accumulate kilometres, exactly as happened two months ago at Imola.

As on that occasion, the Woking-based team is using the car of the 2021 season, the MCL35M, but with a sponsorless livery. Until now, the starting driver Oscar Piastri and Alex Palou, currently leader of the Indycar championship but also the reserve driver and the junior program (which involves several categories) of the British team, have alternated in the tests.

The Spaniard is not currently involved with McLaren in the American series, but Ganassi. The two teams were embroiled in a legal dispute last year, which resulted in Palou staying at Ganassi this season, but that hasn’t denied him joining McLaren’s new junior driver programme, becoming reserve of the team in Formula 1.

Testing at the Hungaroring by Alex Palou, McLaren Photo by: McLaren

The Australian, making his Formula 1 debut this season, took to the track on the Hungarian track on Wednesday, opening the three days of testing. An opportunity not only to accumulate kilometers but also to drive a top-class car which will host the eleventh round of the championship next month.

Piastri handed over the wheel to Palou on Thursday, who was able to return to driving a Formula 1 car after his official debut last year when he drove the MCL36 in free practice at the Americas Grand Prix. On that occasion, McLaren had chosen to partner him with Pato O’Ward as one of the two drivers (who did not participate in more than two Grands Prix) to line up during two free practice sessions during the course of the season.

Furthermore, it is useful to remember that the Woking team is currently working on the calibration phase of the new wind tunnel and the simulator, which is why having a car on the track can provide an element for data collection and comparison between the virtual and the real. In fact, Team Principal Andrea Stella himself had explained that the comparative tests would be carried out using an old single-seater.