McLaren has confirmed that it will offer Alex Palou and Pato O’Ward the chance to hit the track in an FP1 session. For the 2021 IndyCar champion the chance will come next weekend in Austin (on Daniel Ricciardo’s car) while O’Ward will be on track on Friday in Abu Dhabi in place of Lando Norris.

The two appearances are part of the test program made compulsory starting this season by the FIA.

“We are pleased to offer Alex and Pato the opportunity to take part in free practice sessions with McLaren – commented the team Principal Andreas Seidl – thanks to his successes in IndyCar I think it will be useful for the team to have feedback from Alex, and at the same time it will be one more opportunity for us to evaluate his ability as a driver ”.

“Alex and Pato have impressed with their recent tests completed in Barcelona and Austria – continued Seidl – and we are thrilled to offer them the chance to hit the track with the MCL36. It is a great opportunity to show off their skills on the global Formula 1 stage, but the goal will be to help the team prepare for the race weekend and it will not be a test judged on the basis of the times they will get ”.

For Palou, fresh from renewal with the Chip Ganassi Racing team after a negotiation aimed at moving to McLaren, it is an important opportunity after having tried the European road to aim for Formula 1.

The 25-year-old Spaniard has succeeded in his intent thanks to the excellent work done since he focused on the IndyCar series.

“I am really excited to debut in the context of a Formula 1 weekend – commented Palou – and it is also fantastic to be able to drive in the United States in front of fans who know me for what I have done in IndyCar”.

For O’Ward, the Abu Dhabi FP1 will arrive exactly one year after having disputed his first test at the wheel of Formula 1 at the Yas Marina circuit.

“I can’t wait to get out on the track in Abu Dhabi – he declared – I think I’ve grown as a driver and I had a lot of fun in the tests we ran with last year’s car. I think it will be a great experience to have the chance to be on track in a Formula 1 weekend with the MCL36 ”.