McLaren is the biggest surprise of the month that preceded the summer break of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship. The consecutive double podium obtained by Lando Norris between Silverstone and Hungaroring, but also the second place in the Sprint Race by Oscar Piastri, are significant results considering the enormous difficulties encountered by the Woking team in the first outings of the season.

The big update for the MCL60s that arrived at Silverstone made the difference. The team directed by Andrea Stella has found the right path for development which has allowed it to move from the last positions of the grid to even fight for the first and become a credible candidate for the role of second force behind the elusive Red Bull Racing.

In Woking, the engineers in the design and aerodynamics departments are at work – at least until the mandatory closure of the structures – to prepare another package of considerable innovations that we will see debut on the papaya single-seaters in the second part of the season.

We’re not just talking about the low-downforce wing that we’ll see appearing between Zandvoort and Monza, but a series of aerodynamic innovations aimed at pursuing the direction taken in July and which aims to help the MCL60 take further steps forward from an aerodynamic point of view .

“We are working on an evolution of these concepts for the period following the summer break,” said Andrea Stella, McLaren team principal. “We are definitely working on an evolution of this package, then another set of bodywork and underbody modifications. We still have to finish and we still have a few days to work, but if they go well, we will certainly try to take it to one of the events immediately after closing.

“Will they be steps forward as big as the last update? We’ll see. It’s very difficult to say now. I think we understood what happened with the last one we brought, but what we’re working on isn’t mere millimeters, it’s a bit ‘ a conceptual evolution. So there is a certain degree of uncertainty as in all aerodynamic evolutions.”

“And, really, the tests only come when you test the new solutions on the track, because even if you have a good correlation with the wind tunnel and with the CFD, the track test remains fundamental. I think this is the same for each team. So you can only say yes to having tried it on the track”.

Stella says that although McLaren may have the new wind tunnel at its disposal, the real results linked to the new components will only be visible on the track. The correlation between tunnel, CFD and track data is necessary, but the track always has the last word, especially in the aerodynamic field.

The air and its trend has so many variables that, even with the change of one of them, it could change the cards on the table in such a clear way as to overturn a performance situation.

“When you’re dealing with aerodynamic development, you have a certain degree of uncertainty. In mechanical design, which is a much more established science in terms of the tools used to get from point A to point B, you have more control of the process. But in aerodynamics, air has a non-linear behavior”.

“Things can vary significantly, even if the starting conditions are just slightly changed, which always maintains a certain degree of uncertainty even when the tools start to tell you that a certain component works. When you put the new things on the track, you are always a little nervous. This is the specificity of aerodynamics as a science. That’s why you see me cautious”.

“If it was something to do with metal design and so on, I’d be more sure of my conclusions, but with aerodynamics… Otherwise everyone would have cars that are very close in performance. But this variation is due to the the fact that it’s difficult to harness the behavior of the air when it starts to generate vortices. And when you start to generate a high level of suction around the car, the air tends to always be rather unstable,” concluded Stella.