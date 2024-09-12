The great surge of Lando Norris In recent weeks in Formula 1 has generated that McLaren already has ample possibilities of fighting for the title, and for this they hope that Oscar Piastri collaborate with that slogan.

The news was announced by the Australian driver himself, who said that the team reminded him that he has to do everything to help his teammate.Selfishly I have to admit that team orders are not fun.“Piastri said at a press conference.

“I’m aware that it’s not just about me and I’m happy to play the supporting role at this stage of the championship,” said the driver of the orange team. Piastri accepted that McLaren has asked him to give up almost all of his victories to his teammate.

Lando Norris has the backing of McLaren to seek victory | Photo: EFE

Lando Norris is currently just 62 points behind the leader of the Formula 1 what is Max Verstappen and since the Briton has been at the top it is very likely that he will continue to add points, as has Oscar Piastri who is in 4th position with 197 points.

He also accepted that it is now the ideal time for the team, where they are clearly fighting for an opportunity. “At the beginning of the season, it would have been excessive, but Now I think it’s time to help the team win the two championships.“, he added.

McLaren has put all the Formula 1 teams in check, after demonstrating that they have a powerful car with many advantages even over Red Bull and Ferrari who had been dominating in recent seasons.