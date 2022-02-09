There is a feeling between Lando Norris and McLaren. It was understood immediately, since the first season, and it had already been confirmed a few months ago. Today, surprisingly, another renewal has arrived that will bind the rider and the British team even more in the long term.

The team from Woking and Norris have signed a new multi-year contract that will expire at the end of 2025, which means that the contract already signed in May 2021 has been extended by one year by exercising the option available. That agreement would expire at the end of 2024, while with the new agreement the link between the parties was extended by one season.

After signing his four-year contract with McLaren, Norris said: “I’m extremely happy, it’s a big part of my career and life sprouted, and to stay in Formula 1 for another four years is pretty amazing of me. I’m super happy to do it with McLaren, the people I grew up with, the people I entered Formula 1 with. “

“More than anything else I would like to continue what we have and keep trying to achieve that dream of ours, which is to go back to winning races and of course going back to winning championships and so on.”

Norris has amply deserved this further contract extension from McLaren. After making his Formula 1 debut in 2019, the 2021 season was by far the best with 4 podiums and his first pole position, which came at the Russian Grand Prix, in Sochi.

It was in Sochi that he also risked winning his first race in the world championship circus, but a mistake in the team’s strategy proved him a deserved success. Last year he finished the championship in sixth place, taking McLaren to fourth in the Constructors’ Championship. A further pride is the fact that he beat a teammate of the caliber of Daniel Ricciardo by 45 points, although the latter managed to win a grand prix.

Ricciardo, for his part, has a contract with McLaren that will expire at the end of 2023, so for the next 2 seasons the British team will field the same line-up as already seen in 2021.

Renewal Norris: McLaren wants stability for the future

McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl explained that the multi-year agreement with Norris is part of a strategy that will be based on stability. This will have to lead to ambitious results, because the objectives are just as ambitious.

“We strongly believe in Lando’s talent, we think he can be a key element in achieving our goals. Continuity linked to the drivers is also a key to success, especially if you already have the right guys behind the wheel of your cars.”

“I talked to Zak Brawn and, although we were already committed to Lando, we felt it was appropriate to make this move. We are very happy to have put in place a new four-year contract with Lando.”

Norris himself said he was surprised at the second contract renewal in the last 9 months, but also very happy because a long-term plan will help him to give his best on the track.

“My contract signed 9 months ago wouldn’t get me anywhere until the end of 2024. But this renewal gives both parties confidence. And here we talk about a long-term trust. I see it as a benefit. it’s for me, but it’s also for the team. “

“I think there could be opportunities for offers from other teams for the future. This, however, is a very strong message to convey to everyone. The trust we have in each other. I strongly believe that McLaren can recover again. and return to the front over the next few years “.