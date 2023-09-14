McLaren has worked hard to bring the latest development package to the Marina Bay circuit, but has produced enough components to ensure just one car has the full range of new elements.

Norris will use them all this weekend, while teammate Oscar Piastri will initially have some of the new parts before receiving the entire package from next weekend’s Japanese GP.

As well as a new high-downforce rear wing, trialled in the Dutch GP, the full range of aerodynamic changes will be revealed for the first time on Friday.

Norris explained that the main goal of the changes is to eliminate weaknesses the MCL60 has had in low-speed corners this year, but he predicted some excitement about the potential shown in the simulations.

He said it was the most significant development introduced by McLaren since the major update that helped revive its season since the Austrian GP.

“It’s probably, after Austria, the thing that we believe will help us progress the most,” he said. “Obviously we haven’t tried it on track yet so we don’t want to say too much until we get it working properly, but it’s a good step forward.”

“The team has worked hard to get it in one of the cars here, and then we’ll have it in the other one in Japan as well. So it’s a very interesting couple of weekends for us.”

Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Norris believes that the confidence the team has gained from the development of the Austrian GP, ​​which has led to a good level of performance, has increased optimism that the Singapore changes will be useful from the start.

“Sometimes we put things in and they didn’t deliver the results we wanted or should have gotten,” he said. “But the progress made in Austria certainly gives me hope.”

“It’s something designed for low speeds, different from what we had in Austria. This is the first time we’ve managed to try to focus more on this aspect.”

While McLaren’s updates aim to improve one of the car’s major problem areas, Norris is under no illusion that it will cure all of the MCL60’s remaining flaws.

He believes there is still work to be done to overcome the characteristics of the car that still prevent him from attacking as he would like.

“I think it won’t help exactly in the places where, from a driving style point of view, I probably would want it, but it should help with a little bit of load, with cornering speed and just with consistency, tire wear and things like that,” he explained.

“It’s just a performance improvement, it shouldn’t be something that will make me feel better in the car.”

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60 Photo by: Erik Junius

Norris believes it is crucial for McLaren to close the gap on Red Bull by addressing its remaining weaknesses, rather than building on its strengths.

“It’s 100% like that, because in some places we lose a huge amount of lap time,” he said. “It’s always about the same things, which we can’t change with a bit of aerodynamic or mechanical balancing.”

“No matter how we feel, these aspects have let us down in many races. Even in some places where we are strong, we are extremely competitive for 90% of the track, but those are just some things that make us look bad.”

“If we didn’t have some of these problems, we would be very strong, much more competitive and in contention for the podium.”

He added: “If we can resolve a little bit of this low speed weakness, if we can get a little bit more of what I think the car needs to take the next step, a little bit of what we hope to have this end week, a bit of what I want from a driving style point of view, then I’m confident that we can battle the majority of the teams, including Red Bull.”