It’s not just a single-seater with an upgrade package: McLaren brought a half-new car to Singapore, demonstrating that it still has plenty of resources to spend before reaching the Budget Cap limit. Lando Norris debuted the revised and corrected MCL60 and it immediately gave the feeling of having a very competitive car as soon as it put the wheels on the track.

The interventions are not only of an aerodynamic nature as they also involved the revision of the rear suspension covers which work in closer synergy with the new brake cover: together they ensure a greater load on the rear axle of the car.

McLaren MCL60, detail of the new side seen in Singapore Photo by: Jon Noble

The most important innovation is certainly the redesign of the side which increasingly follows the development trend introduced by Red Bull, but taken to extremes by Astn Martin. The mouth of the radiators has a tray that reduces resistance to progress without penalizing the cooling of the Mercedes power unit.

McLaren MCL60, detail of the very hollow belly and without hot air vents Photo by: Jon Noble

The upper part of the belly shows an increased excavation similar to that of the “verdona”, with a Grand Canyon accentuated by a very pronounced external edge which closes towards the rear with a very accentuated curvilinear trend. There are no hot air vents, which have been transferred to the engine hood: for Singapore we saw a very open engine cover with six gills on each side, but this is a configuration that will change on faster tracks like Suzuka next year week.

McLaren MCL60, detail of the new bonnet with large gills and less resistant rear wing Photo by: Jon Noble

Depending on the change in the flow pattern on the side and around the bonnet, the flaps that direct the air around the Halo have also been modified.

McLaren MCL60, detail of a part of the bottom which has been completely revised Photo by: Jon Noble

The radical change of the Papaya single-seater also concerns the bottom: new Venturi channels, the pavement at the trailing edge and, above all, the diffuser which is of a new concept.

The maximum load rear wing has a mobile flap support which is no longer connected directly to the side bulkhead, but clings to the main profile with a metal core, significantly reducing drag.

McLaren MCL60, detail of the front wing with new side bulkheads and high load profiles Photo by: Jon Noble

At the front, the flap support systems have been revised in accordance with the FIA ​​TD018 and the side bulkhead has also been revised, less extreme compared to the previous design. Lando Norris has expressed flattering opinions on the new McLaren: the MCL60 will be one of the great protagonists in the Singapore GP. In Woking they are aiming high, very high… Will Max Verstappen have to worry about Red Bull?